Discovery Plus App Is Now Available In India With 40+ Genres At Just ₹299; Know Details

Discovery very recently launched its first streaming service app, called the Discovery Plus, in the Indian market. The streaming app comes in convenient price ranges for annual subscriptions. The streaming app has a free section where a user can browse through free contents as well.

The Discovery Plus app offers annual subscription at just ₹299

The streaming service app of Discovery is now available for Indian users at just ₹299 per annum. However, as of April 16, Discovery Plus was providing its annual subscription for the year April 16, 2020, till April 16, 2021, at just ₹99. The offer was valid till 11:59 PM IST in India. If you have missed the chance, do not worry as you can still subscribe with the normal rates or wait for another offer to drop.

Also Read | Discovery channel steps into digital content streaming with Discovery Plus

The Discovery Plus streaming app is available on Google Play Store and App Store for free download. The app offers content in more than 40 genres which include Science, Adventure, Food, and Lifestyle. You can now enjoy all the episodes of your favourite Man Vs Wild show of the popular host, Bear Grill, on the app. The contents are available in 8 different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. This new streaming app will not only help users to find incredible contents during the lockdown period in India but it will also help in developing knowledge about several things as per the user's convenience.

To avail the annual subscription offer, you will need to tap the "Premium" section on the Discovery Plus app and pay for your subscription. Once your annual subscription expires, the subsequent renewals will also be charged at ₹299 per year.

Also Read | Disney+ Hotstar plans in India, subscription fee, and other details you need to know

Apart from the wondrous content available in the streaming app, Discovery has also announced that Discovery Plus will be releasing three COVID-19 documentaries this week, which will be available for free on the platform. It has also released a film called "The outdoors can wait" to urge people to stay at home and help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus during the extended lockdown period. The app is appealing to numerous users because of its contents. Although the app does not have a casting feature available as of now, users are still enjoying the app on mobile effectively.

Also Read | Why is Netflix free trial not working? Has Netflix stopped free trial in India?

Also Read | Fact Check: Netflix & Amazon Prime giving free subscriptions during Coronavirus lockdown?