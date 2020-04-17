What Happens If You Say Hey Siri 14? Know Where AI App Connects The Call

During this time of quarantine, technology has proven to one of the most essential creations of mankind. People are using technology, especially smartphones for entertainment, connectivity, information, and other tasks. Smartphone companies like iPhone have helped the world by creating AI systems like Siri who are incredible to use daily. Users around the globe use Siri not only for informative purposes but also for entertainment and to pass time. However, this has helped people find out some cool features of the iPhone AI like "14". Although such features are important, fewer users are aware of it. If you do not know what happens if you say "Hey Siri 14", here is everything about it-

What happens if you say "Hey Siri 14"?

If you do not know what does "Hey Siri 14" do, then you must know that saying 14 to Siri on your iPhone sets up a call to the emergency services. However, a person has three seconds to hang up the call. This means that if you are actually in need of assistance, you can let it run or you can cancel the call if you just tried it and don't need it. It is important to not call emergency services under any circumstances unless you need to, especially in the current Coronavirus outbreak situation, where they are under such pressure.

Why does saying "Hey Siri 14" means an emergency call?

The emergency services number differs from country to country as the US and the UK have 911 and 999 as their emergency services helpline number respectively. In India, the single potential helpline number for all the issues is "112". As the emergency number of every country is different, this feature allows users to contact the authorities of the country wherever they are. Also, the number 14 is the emergency services number in certain countries and that's why Siri goes to dial them up even when you give the command in other countries.

Which countries have 14 as their emergency number?

In many countries like Algeria, 14 is the number you need to call for fire and ambulance services. Although, these countries may have a separate number for the police force but Siri has 14 programmed in regardless, for the reasons mentioned above. The majority of countries across the world operate with a three-digit number for their emergency services but other African nations use a two-digit one. The number 14 is popular as an emergency contact in places including Chad, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Mali and Niger.

