What Is Sandes App? Check Out The New Government Whatsapp Alternative Here

The Government of India has been working on a new WhatsApp-alternative that would be officially used for the communications between Government officials. This new app is called Sandes which is the Hindi word for ‘Message’. They had announced that they will be releasing this app last year and now the Sandes App is being beta tested amongst the ministry officials. Many users want to learn what is Sandes App.

What is Sandes App?

The Sandes app used by the Government of India was being worked on since last year. Many people thought that the new app will be called GIMS which stands for Government Instant Messaging System but instead, it got a more Indian name, Sandes. This move has been made since certain Government officials have been compromised by using normal social media platforms.

The new Sandes app used by the Government only. This new application can only be used by Government Officials for the time being. When the users try to sign in on this app through LDAP, sign-in with Sandes OTP, and Sandes web they are told that, "This authentication method is applicable for authorized government officials."

The Sandes App provides all the features that any instant messaging application would provide. It supports voice and data and can be downloaded on both iOS and Android platforms. The National Informatics Centre, a branch under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology handles the backend of the Sandes Application. This new application couldn’t have come at a better time when the whole nation is looking for a Whatsapp Alternative since the new WhatsApp privacy policy has been announced.

Why is everyone looking for a Whatsapp Alternative?

The Whatsapp Privacy Policy update has shaken up a lot of users. This policy is making a lot of users lookout for a new social media messaging application. According to the new privacy policy by Whatsapp, the personal data of all users will be collected to provide better service and a smoother experience. If the user fails to agree to the new policy, they won’t be able to use Whatsapp.

Due to the new privacy policy, half of the users are coming to terms with providing their information for continued use of the application and the other half are looking for a Whatsapp Alternative. It depends on the users now what application they go ahead with and they will have to make a choice between privacy and comfort.

