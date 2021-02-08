IOS 15 Update Details: Which Phones Will Get IOS 15 Update? Find Out Here

iOS is a mobile operating system which was created and developed by Apple Inc. This operating system is made exclusively for the Apple hardware only. It is the operating system that powers many of the company's mobile devices, which include the iPhone and iPod Touch and a lot more. iOS is the world's second-most widely installed mobile operating system, after Android.

Which Phones Will Get iOS 15 Update?

All the iPhone users around the world are wondering about the upcoming major software update: iOS 15, which is scheduled to release in the autumn of 2021 and will be demonstrated during the summer. Here is a list of phones which will get the iOS 15 update:

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Late-2021 iPhones (either iPhone 12s or 13)

Which Phones will not get iOS 15 update? As of now, the iPhone SE (2016), the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 6s Plus will not get iOS 15. It is expected that Apple is going to present iOS 15 for the first time at its WWDC developer conference which will take place in summer 2021. After that, the final release with the new iPhones will be made in autumn 2021. The iOS 15 update details include some new upcoming features which were already released in iOS 14, but they are more upgraded and will be more efficient in iOS 15.

Widgets on the lock screen

Presentation mode in FaceTime

Expanded choice of default apps

Further reading

iOS 14.4 Best Features

New home screen features An app drawer-like feature called App Library, where you can store all of the apps that you don't use all the time.

Custom Smart Stack widget Creating your own stack of widgets is now possible.

Create your own app icons Create your own app icons and fully customize the look of your phone.

Use apps without installing them App Clips can be considered as miniature apps that only show you a small part of what the full app can do.

Raw photos from iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max The iOS 14.3 adds Apple's ProRaw photo format. This will allow the users to take photos using the "raw" photography format, and make changes to it without any image degradation.

Fitness Plus Apple's Fitness Plus service comes installed on your iPhone, iPad ($273 at Amazon) and Apple TV ($180 at Best Buy), and it uses your Apple Watch to track your workout.

Time to Walk Apple added celebrities who will tell inspiring stories while the user is on going on a walk.



