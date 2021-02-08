IOS 15 Update Details: Which Phones Will Get IOS 15 Update? Find Out Here

Quick links:
iOS is a mobile operating system which was created and developed by Apple Inc. This operating system is made exclusively for the Apple hardware only. It is the operating system that powers many of the company's mobile devices, which include the iPhone and iPod Touch and a lot more. iOS is the world's second-most widely installed mobile operating system, after Android.
All the iPhone users around the world are wondering about the upcoming major software update: iOS 15, which is scheduled to release in the autumn of 2021 and will be demonstrated during the summer. Here is a list of phones which will get the iOS 15 update:
Which Phones will not get iOS 15 update? As of now, the iPhone SE (2016), the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 6s Plus will not get iOS 15. It is expected that Apple is going to present iOS 15 for the first time at its WWDC developer conference which will take place in summer 2021. After that, the final release with the new iPhones will be made in autumn 2021. The iOS 15 update details include some new upcoming features which were already released in iOS 14, but they are more upgraded and will be more efficient in iOS 15.
