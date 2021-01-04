What Is Streaks On Snapchat: A Thorough Explanation And Examples

A complete guide on what is streaks on snapchat. Snapchat is a powerful social media platform that is most popular among today’s young generation. If you are using this platform for the first time, it may be confusing. So to help beginner snapchatters, we’ve put together this detailed guide that gives a clear overview of what is streaks on snapchat, how do the streaks work, and more.

Whatever you communicate through the Snapchat app is called a snap. When you send a snap to another person, it’ll only appear on their screen for a matter of seconds. After that, it’ll disappear and the user won’t be able to access it.

There are couple of options when it comes to posting a snap on Snapchat. You can either send a snap directly to one other person from your contact list, or you can post it on your story so that all of your contacts can see it. Your contacts can see your snap story for 24 hours before it is deleted from your account.

What is streaks in snapchat?

Let’s say that you have been sending snaps to your friend for more than one day. This is considered a streak. Streaks are how many times two people have been sending snaps to each other on a consistent basis. If you send a snap every day, your streak will get longer.

If you have a streak, it is shown next to your name in the Snapchat app. If the streak is continuing for a long time, then it is displayed with the number of days the streaks has gone on for. This is what snapchatters call it Snapchat streaks.

When you have a streak next to your name, it is symbolized with the picture of a flame. Only the two people involved in the streak will be able to see this. For example, let’s imagine that you and your friend have been exchanging snaps for some time. Both you and your friend will be able to see the streaks and how many days it’s been going on. But another person from your contact list wants to see the streaks and its details. He won’t be able to do so because the conversation is happening between you and your friend.

Snapchat streaks are pretty popular among its users. In fact, it gives them a fulfilled feeling when they get more streaks in their account. On that note, we hope that we are able to give you a clear picture of what is streaks on Snapchat.