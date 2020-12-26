What Does The Fire Emoji Mean On Snapchat? How To Get The Fire Emoji?

One of the most popular social media platforms in recent times is Snapchat. Snapchat’s distinctive feature is that the snaps or the messages that you send to your contacts remain visible for a limited time. It is not accessible by the sender or the receiver after that time is over.

Also read: Leslie West Of 'Mississippi Queen' Fame Passes Away At The Age Of 75

Snapchat emoji meaning explained

Emojis have become very important while messaging in recent times. It is very hard to find an individual who does not use emoji while conversing. When words are not enough to express your emotions, emojis are very helpful in those situations.

Also read: Kim Cattrall Reveals That She Won't Be A Part Of The 'Sex And The City' Reboot

Snapchat emoji meaning is a bit different from the ones that you use on other social media platforms. A Snapchat emoji is not only used to converse with contacts on the social media platform. With the help of the Snapchat emoji, one can also indicate the level of friendship that the person has with their friend. Different Snapchat emojis have different meanings associated with them. Having a proper understanding of them will be helpful for the user when using Snapchat.

What does the fire emoji mean on Snapchat?

You will get a fire emoji on Snapchat when you and your friend are on a Snapstreak. A Snapstreak starts when you and the friend in your contact have snapped with each other for three days continuously. One will have to snap to get the Snapstreak. Merely messaging one another will not lead you to get a Snapstreak.

Also read: Merry Christmas Eve Eve Meme: What Is The Meme About And Where Did It Come From?

The fire emoji on Snapchat will also have a number beside it. This will indicate the number of days that you and your friend have been snapping with one another. For example, if 5 is written, that means you have been snapping with the friend for five days regularly.

Also read: 'Thank You Suchi': Rahul Roy Thanks Suchitra Pillai For Visiting Him, Shares Pic

The fire emoji might disappear if you and your contact do not snap with each other once every twenty-four hours. Before the emoji vanishes, Snapchat will remind you that the streak is coming to an end by showing an hourglass emoji. This means you need to snap again if you want to maintain the streak.