What Is The Monkey App, How It Works And Is It Safe For Kids?

The Monkey app is a popular chat application that was created by five teens in LA to make it easier to meet new people and make new friends online. The app encourages kids to have fun video chats with strangers from all around the world and uses Snapchat or Facebook as platforms to provide access to the service.

Also Read | How To Change Cameo Face In Snapchat For As Many Times As You Want?

What is the Monkey app?

The Monkey app is a video chat app that randomly matches people with other users on the platform for a brief 15-second video call. The platform uses their Snapchat usernames and mobile numbers to connect to the service and run matches while also allowing users extra time to continue a connection. Group video chats are also available in the app to allow multiple users to chat at the same time. Additionally, one can also post a “moment” which can be seen by their followers.

How to extend a video chat in Monkey app?

If users want to extend a video chat in Monkey app beyond 15 seconds, they can easily do so by tapping the Time 🕒 button. However, both the users will need to click on this button to be able to extend the video chat past 15 seconds. In addition, users can also add the other person on Snapchat to continue the conversation.

Also Read | Top 25 Indian Apps That You Can Download On Your Smartphone Right Now

What does Knock Knock mean on Monkey app?

Money app has recently added a new Knock Knock feature to improve user experience on the platform. It allows people to instantly chat with other users via text by entering private chats.

What do the bananas do in Monkey app?

Users can also earn Bananas for using Monkey app. These Bananas can be utilized for purchasing certain merchandise available on the app.

Is Monkey App safe for kids?

The Monkey app aims to cater to the kids and is available for both iOS and Android users. However, the app does not come with any kind of age verification. And while many believe that an app that caters to teens should have some kind of age verification method in place to be able to offer a safer environment for the kids, Monkey app doesn’t provide any of it.

The app claims that it offers 24/7 content moderation to protect its users; however, it does not provide any real privacy. This is because kids who use the application are asked to share a number of personal details, including their name, profile picture, date of birth, user-contributed content such as the images, texts, videos, and screenshots that have been shared with other users. In addition, they are also asked to share automatic information, which is their browser, I.P. address. All such details and data have been covered in the App’s Privacy Statement with different levels of protection.

Also Read | How To Send A Blank Message On WhatsApp Without Using A Third-party App?

As such, Monkey app does collect a lot of data from its users and shares all of them with other platforms as and when needed. Users also need to be aware of the fact that nothing is actually private on the app and there is always a risk that their information or any of their data could be made public. In addition, the app itself states under its privacy statement saying that the app does not guarantee the protection of information under their control against loss, misuse, or alteration due to the inherent nature of the internet and related technology.

As for the kind of content shared on the Monkey app, the app’s owner had explained in-depth on the steps that they have been taking to analyze and moderate potentially sexualized content displayed in the app. The app currently engages two image recognition companies to scan user content for inappropriate content, which may be a good step. However, sexualized content is still very much a possibility and it is quite likely that kids will encounter inappropriate content on the app and will be asked to share mature content as well.

The app has also been listed in the red zone on Smart Social suggesting that it is not safe for kids.

Also Read | What Is Pulse Oximeter App For IPhone And How Does It Measure Your Heart Rate?

Image credits: Monkey Cool