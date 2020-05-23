What Is Hamraaz App? Learn How To Download Indian Army App

Hamraaz app was developed by the Indian Army to manage the activities of the Indian soldiers effectively. The app was launched in the year 2017 and it has been significantly helping the serving soldiers to know details about their schedules and more. Below is everything you need to know about the app and how to download it on your Android.

What is the Hamraaz app?

The Hamraaz app is has been developed in-house by the Army and it was launched in August 2017. It helps serving Jawans to know details about their postings and promotions. The app enables an Indian soldier to view their monthly salary slips, Form 16 and helps to download them. It has also reduced the gap in the communications between the soldiers. It also allows prompt communication of information to junior commissioned officers and other personnel.

To keep all the information and usage of the Hamraaz app secured, the Indian Army developers have linked the functioning of the application after verification of Aadhaar details. The same Aadhaar details will be verified with the Army database over the National Information Centre cloud and Army personnel will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number. This means a soldier needs to have the latest mobile number linked to his/her Aadhaar number to enable the services of the Indian Army Hamraaz app.

How to download the Hamraaz app?

Go to https://apps.mgov.gov.in/ which is the official site of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The site has the latest 6.51 version of the app.

Tap on "Download" and the apk file will be downloaded on your Android smartphone. The minimum requirement for the app is Android 5.0 Lollipop & above.

Once the apk file is downloaded, go to downloads then tap on it.

now, tap "Install" for the app to start installing on your smartphone device.

Currently, Hamraaz app is not available for windows/PC. Hamraaz team is working on it. However, you can log in into your Hamraaz app account or create your account using the online Hamraaz portal i.e. https://hamraazmp8.gov.in/ which will help you get details easily.

Hamraaz Army App Helpline Number

If you have any problem related to this app or you are getting any kind of error or issues in this app then please contact them on 9560641424.

