ICCR Recruitment 2020 Notification: May 23 Is The Last Date To Apply, Check Details

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is an autonomous organisation of the government of India. It is involved in the country’s external cultural relations through cultural exchange with different countries and their people. ICCR was founded by Maulana Abul Kalam, the first education minister of Independent India in 1950. The headquarters of ICCR is located in Azad Bhavan, New Delhi. Moreover, its regional offices are situated in various cities including Chandigarh, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bangalore, Shillong, to name a few. ICCR operates internationally with cultural centres in Tokyo, Bangkok, Dhaka, Port of Spain, Moscow, Berlin, and other places.

ICCR recruitment 2020 notification

Recently, ICCR has released a notice for extending the last date for online application for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Programme Officer and various other posts. According to reports, candidates who have not yet applied for ICCR recruitment 2020 can grab the opportunity by applying for their posts by May 23, 2020. Take a look at the latest ICCR notification.

As per reports, the board had earlier decided to extend the last date of ICCR recruitment 2020 till April 30, amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since the government extended the nationwide lockdown, the dates are changed as well. Interested candidates can easily apply for ICCR jobs through online mode.

People can find the online application window for ICCR recruitment 2020 active at its official website. They can visit iccr.gov.in to seek the latest ICCR recruitment 2020 notification and application form. Aspirants who have required educational qualification and experience are eligible to apply for ICCR jobs before May 23, 2020. They can also check out the eligibility criteria of their posts at the official website.

ICCR notification

Recently, the officials released the ICCR recruitment 2020 notification about ICCR vacancy on the official website. It shows different posts and the number of vacancies available for every level. Besides, the ICCR recruitment 2020 notification also includes various other ICCR notification that you must check out right away. Take a look.

The vacancies mentioned in the table above are available at ICCR Headquarters and its 19 Regional Offices (detailed available on the website). Selected candidates can be posted in any office of ICCR all over India. Candidates are advised to go through the Recruitment Notice carefully before applying for the posts and ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions like age limit/essential qualification/experience/category/reservation/examination scheme/ payment of fee etc. as indicated in this notice. Only online filled applications through the ICCR website and found in order as per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement will be accepted. For all the information related to this recruitment process including registration click here https://iccr2019.onlineregistrationform.org/ICCR/

