How To Book Flight Tickets Online For 25 May? Step By Step Procedure With List Of Apps

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday has announced that the domestic scheduled commercial passenger flights will resume in a regulated manner from May 25th. This has given relief to millions of passengers across the country. Exactly two months before May 25th, the services were shut due to COVID 19 pandemic.

Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri made this announcement and took to Twitter as he wrote,

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,

Read also | Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan Move Into New House; Picture Surfaces On Social Media

There were several guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday. Those include:

Mandatory use of Aarogya Setu App. If a person has not registered themselves on the app, they will not be allowed to travel. Hence, passengers must install and register on the app.

Mandatory use of face masks. No person will be allowed to travel if they are not wearing face masks. This is for the safety of the passenger himself as well as others around him.

Web Check-In: Physical check-in of passengers will not be entertained. Hence passengers are supposed to web check-in. Otherwise, they shall not be allowed to travel.

Thermal screening at the gates will be conducted. Each passenger will have to cooperate with the authorities for thermal screening. No passenger will be allowed to enter the airport without thermal screening.

Read Also | Mohanlal Starrer 'Drishyam' To Have A Sequel, Reveals Director Jeethu Joseph

How to book tickets online?

Anyone willing to travel via air can book their tickets online. There are several apps and website which will enable a passenger to book their tickets online. Follow the steps below:

A customer can either log in to the web site or access it through the apps.

Choose the 'Flight' category or box on the app or website.

Enter the source and destination.

Enter the date of travel. In case it is a return trip, enter the dates for return journey.

Choose from the flight options available.

In the next page, enter passenger details.

Pay for the flight from all the payment options available.

Make the payment.

Here is a list of the apps and websites that will let allow flight booking.

Paytm

Image Credits: Screenshot from the official website (Paytm)

Make My Trip

Image Credits: Screenshot from the official website (Make My Trip)

GoIbibo

Image Credits: Screenshot from the official website (GoIbibo)

Yatra

Image Credits: Screenshot from the official website (Yatra.com)

Ixigo

Image Credits: Screenshot from the official website (ixigo)

Read Also | Roshan Mathew Talks About His Bollywood Debut And Role In 'Choked'; Read Here

Read Also | Rinku Rajguru Stealing Hearts In Latest Slow Motion Video: Take A Look

Image Credits: @MoCA_GoI Twitter