What Is The Patanjali OrderMe App? How To Download The OrderMe App?

Baba Ramdev’s brand Patanjali has planned to introduce an app to provide Patanjal’s own ayurvedic products to its customer through a digital platform. The app is called OrderMe app, and it shall also connect the customers to neighbourhood stores selling the products. The exclusive e-commerce marketplace will supply products that are ‘Made in India’. The app aims to ensure that customers get to buy swadeshi goods.

What is the Patanjali OrderMe App?

The app is denoted with the letters ‘OM’ which are the initials of OrderME but have a sacred and spiritual symbol in Indian religion. The app was launched considering the lockdown situation and to assist the delivery mechanism. Reportedly, it was proposed 48 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the nation to buy and endorse local products like Khadi, Patanjali, etc. The app was proposed as an exclusive e-commerce marketplace to supply Indian made products.

Services provided by Patanjali OrderMe App:

Patanjali’s own products

To connect customers with nearby stores that are selling Indian goods.

The proposed website will provide free home delivery within a few hours.

The app will provide 24x7 free medical advice to people from around 1,500 doctors of Patanjali.

The app will provide yoga tutorials.

How to download the app?

After Prime minister Modi urged people to buy local and indigenous goods, Patanjali proposed to create a platform to enable customers to buy swadeshi goods only. The app for users is likely to go live very soon. Apart from the app, the proposed website and market place for the swadeshi products that are to be sold under the Vocal for Local initiative is likely to be launched soon.

When the app will be launched, it will be available to download from play stores of various operating systems of mobile users. Android users can download the app from Google play store. iOS user can download the app from the App store. The app will function similarly to the other delivery apps that are available in the market already.

Image Credits: Patanjali Twitter