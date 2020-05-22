What Is The Race Series In GTA 5 And How To Participate In The Race Mode?

Participating in Daily Objectives is one of the best ways to earn money and RP rewards in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. And while a majority of the game's Daily Objectives are straightforward in their instruction, some can be quite confusing at times and throw certain users for a loop. So, let us take a look at GTA 5’s popular race series and how you can actually participate in the races.

What is the race series in GTA 5?

Rockstar introduced a new competitive racing mode to the game known as the Open Wheel Race series. The new race mode was added a few months ago to allow players to drive the GTA's equivalent of Formula One cars against other players in circuits around several parts of Los Santos. Players can earn some decent cash while getting the opportunity to prove who’s the fastest.

The mode can be played solo or with up to 15 players. This can go up to 30 players for the enhanced version of the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms. Players get to earn several rewards such as cash, RP, and JP. Players can earn these rewards for participating, even if they don’t win the race.

How to participate in a Race Series in GTA 5?

GTA 5 offers a number of different Races in the Online version of the game. The race series can be easily accessed by navigating to the ‘Online’ tab. From here, you need to click on the ‘Play Job’ option, then select ‘Rockstar Created’. Now, click on ‘Races’.

Once you are on the Race menu, you can scroll through all the different types of Races and choose a job. Users can also get into a Rally Race or GTA Race in GTA Online by choosing a Land Race. The race type can be either GTA or Rally. Currently, there are six different racing modes in the game. These include Land Races, Bike Races, Air Races, Water Races, Stunt Races and Target Assault races.

Rockstar introduced a total of 42 unique races that were created by the developers. However, the game continues to receive new updates that also add new races. There are also several player-made races created over the past that can also get officially approved by developers at times. These are called Rockstar Verified races.

Image credits: Rockstar Games