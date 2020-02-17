What Is The Standing Broom Challenge? Is It True Or Just A Hoax?

Every now and then there is a new challenge that starts trending on the Internet. From ice bucket challenge to bottle cap challenge and many others. The latest one is the standing broom challenge that kicked off on February 10, 2020. It stated that the broomstick could stand upright without falling only on that particular day, which amazed many. Read to know more about it and if it is real or not.

The broomstick challenge

According to reports, it began when an unusual tweet went viral. It claimed that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that people would be able to stand their brooms upright, but only on Monday, due to planetary alignment. As soon as the challenge hit the internet it started trending. People started doing the challenge and found that it is actually happening. They also tweeted the same. Check out a few of their videos.

“It’s not magic! Just science!! Only for today you can make a broom stand on its own 😱😁😃🤗#standingbroomchallenge #lovescience pic.twitter.com/t0V3Snz8Bj — Nicole Chung (@nicholeenle) February 11, 2020

So I herded on my Instagram story from a @Valegenta so according to NASA today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! 😭😭😭#broomchallenge #standingbroomchallenge #standingbroom pic.twitter.com/G2MBkMbTii — Yash (@YashLck) February 11, 2020

OMG EVERYONE, EARTH'S GRAVITATIONAL PULL HAS BEEN COMPROMISED! I DON'T KNOW WHAT KIND OF DAMAGE THIS WILL CAUSE BUT IT CAN'T BE GOOD. LOOK.. SEE! BROOMS CAN STILL STAND UPRIGHT TODAY! HURRY AND CHECK YOURS... COMMENT A PIC! #StandingBroomChallenge pic.twitter.com/sVyDWJfFe4 — Timothy Morrison (@TimothyMorriso6) February 11, 2020

IT WORKED

We literally just went to Target to see if the broom standing thing actually worked bc I didn’t have a broom at home to try it with 😂 #broomchallenge #broomstanding #gravity #nasabroom #nasabroom pic.twitter.com/0waN8DOzBi — watergang (@momoniey) February 11, 2020

Is the broomstick challenge real?

Soon after it started trending, the question cropped up whether it was real or hoax. People even started to speculate that flat earth theories are real. According to reports, the challenge is really as people are doing it on their own. However, the reason behind its happening is not true. The standing broom myth is often circulated on the internet, but the concept is actually basic physics.

NASA on the challenge

Following the trend, NASA posted a video on February 11, 2020, on their official Twitter handle clarifying the rumours. The video featured Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble as they take on the broomstick challenge and even complete it. They stated that it can be done any day and it is just physics.

🧹 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing that basic physics works every day of the year — not just February 10th. pic.twitter.com/4TTbI3mvzd — NASA (@NASA) February 11, 2020

