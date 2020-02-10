TikTok Brings Back 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' Challenge, Adds Own Twist

The latest Dolly Parton trend that had taken over the internet has returned on the social media platform TikTok with a twist to it. The 'LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Tinder' trend that was started by American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has found its way back on the Chinese video platform TikTok. The trend is gaining popularity on the social media platform with a twist that has replaced Tinder with TikTok.

TikTok's Dolly Parton Challenge

Netizens are sharing videos on TikTok with hashtag #socialmediachallenge where they are portraying themselves in different looks according to different platforms. People are also inviting other people to showcase all their social media versions including TikTok. The viral trend is being shared ina video format which shows four different looks of the user perfectly suited for the platform they are using.

Earlier, various celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood were seen taking part in the trend where they shared four different pictures of themselves in four different looks for the four different social media platforms. The challenge became so popular that from average citizens to sportspersons to different celebrities, everyone was taking part in it. Here are some of the funniest versions of it on TikTok right now.

It all started when Dolly Parton posted a photo compilation of four versions of herself – which were represented by possible profile photos she would use or how differently the same person would act on the social media platforms LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Tinder. Taking to Instagram, Dolly began the Dolly Parton challenge that took social media by storm. Since then, many celebrities all over the world have joined the bandwagon and posted their version of the social media trend. The meme has already been shared 30,000 times on Twitter and liked more than 639,000 times on Instagram. Apart from celebrities, even fans of the meme have been posting their version of the 'Dolly Parton Challenge' on social media.