WhatsApp Animated Stickers To Play On Loop, According To Leaks

On July 9, WhatsApp launched a new feature that allowed users to send animated stickers to each other. Some of the new WhatsApp stickers include Rico's Sweet Life, Playful Piyomaru, Bright Days, Moody Foodies, and Chummy Chum Chums. According to a recent update, these stickers might come with some new features. According to some leaks, users will now be able to play animated stickers infinitely as opposed to the one-time-play feature which is currently applicable. The one-time-play feature made several users unhappy. Hence, the messaging application seems to be working towards enhancing user experience.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Down: 2 Billion Users Experience Crash On July 15 Morning

According to a recent Twitter leak, WhatsApp will allow users to play the animated stickers on loop. This video is an example of how the new feature might look. You can check out the Tweet here:

NEWS: WhatsApp was already planning to use an infinite animation for animated stickers in the chat!

This video shows how WhatsApp infinitely plays an animated sticker.



Maybe we will see this feature in future as new option, it's not clear if there is this intention today. pic.twitter.com/QtzhwnYtds — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 16, 2020

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Launches Animated Stickers: Step-by-step Guide On How To Download Stickers

However, users to do not know whether WhatsApp is testing the new feature or if it has already been implemented. According to another leak, the American messaging app WhatsApp might loop visibly animated stickers. This may be done to avoid heavy performance in chat options. According to some speculations, the new WhatsApp animated stickers feature might come with a toggle which will allow users to decide whether they want to play the stickers on loop or not.

ALSO READ: Over 15 Mn In India Use WhatsApp Business App Every Month

WhatsApp stickers download:

All those users who do a WhatsApp download on their devices can get access to the new WhatsApp animated stickers. Are you wondering, ‘how to do the WhatsApp stickers download’? Before downloading the WhatsApp stickers you need to make sure that your app is updated. Here’s a list of steps to download the new WhatsApp animated stickers:

Open a chat and click on the emoji icon located in the bottom bar. Select the stickers option. Note: If you have an iOS device, you will find the icon next to the GIF option. Click on the plus icon to get access to the sticker packs. If you have an Android device, you need to click on the Plus icon after selecting the stickers option, next to the GIF option. Download the stickers by clicking on the video icon. All the stickers will now appear in your collection.

Increasing usage:

While several are stuck at home due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the usage of messaging applications like WhatsApp has increased massively. Several users have started using WhatsApp to connect to their loved ones who reside far away. WhatsApp not only allows offers features like messaging but also offers features like voice call and video call.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Stickers Of Yourself: Here's How You Can Make Stickers Of Your Pictures For Chats

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock