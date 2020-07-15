WhatsApp Down: 2 Billion Users Experience Crash On July 15 Morning

As per reports, the American messaging application WhatsApp crashed at 1:30 a.m. today, according to Indian Standard Time. The WhatsApp crash was reportedly experienced by countries like India, Sri Lanka, Peru, London, New Delhi, New York, Brazil, Netherlands, Germany, Egypt, Columbia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, and Ireland. About 2 million people experienced the WhatsApp crash which amounts to about 58% of WhatsApp users. While 58% of users complained of connectivity issues, 38% were unable to send or receive messages. On the other hand, about 3% of users were unable to login to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Down:

Since WhatsApp was down users were unable to login to the app on Android as well as iOS devices. Further, users were unable to send or receive messages. Users were also unable to use features like WhatsApp Web, uploading their WhatsApp status, video calls and phone calls.

The messaging application does not have any platform to update users about the WhatsApp status. However, WhatsApp does have an official Twitter account under the name WhatsApp Status. The official Twitter account has been dormant since 2014.

#WhatsAppDown Trending on social media:

As soon as users experienced the WhatsApp crash, they took to social media platforms to complain about it. Hashtags like WhatsApp down were greatly trending on Twitter. Further, several users also shared memes of the WhatsApp crash. You can check out some of the memes here:

WhatsApp not working memes:

Congratulations if you didn't notice that #WhatsApp was down until you just came here pic.twitter.com/uulDK2ePNw — Ahmed Shahid (@imahmedafridi) July 15, 2020

Me after restarting my phone twice coz I couldn’t send WhatsApp messages #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/ZTQNWaxkBc — Rob (@jirorober) July 14, 2020

Statement given by a WhatsApp Official:

An official of the American messaging platform WhatsApp reportedly gave a statement to a media portal wherein he mentioned that an internal update of the application caused users to experience trouble while sending messages. He further said that the issue was resolved by the messaging application immediately. The official also apologized to the users for the inconvenience faced by them.

First crash in 2020

WhatsApp experienced a crash for the first time in 2020. The application last crashed in 2019. Further, social media applications like Facebook and Instagram had also experienced a crash at the same time. These applications were down for a period of two hours. As per reports, the number of WhatsApp users has shot up massively this year. While the platform had about 1 billion users in 2016, and 1.5 billion users in 2018, it enjoyed about 2 billion users this year.

While several are stuck at home due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the usage of messaging applications like WhatsApp has increased massively. Several users have started using WhatsApp to connect to their loved ones who reside far away. WhatsApp not only allows offers features like messaging but also offers features like Whatsapp web, voice call and video call.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock