Whatsapp Dark Mode Officially Rolls Out To All Android And IOS Users

WhatsApp Dark mode is now officially available for both Android and iPhone devices after almost a year of being tested in beta version. The company has come up with a dark grey background and has some elements of off-white designed to minimise the glare while boosting contrast and readability for the users.

How to enable Whatsapp Dark mode on Android and iOS

As noted above, both Android and iOS users will be able to experience the Dark mode feature. For users on Android 10 and iOS 13, they can easily enable Whatsapp Dark mode feature from the device settings, whereas users who are using an older version of the OS will need to do this feature from the application’s theme preferences by going to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > Dark. However, it is worth noting that the WhatsApp Dark mode feature is currently not available for iPhone users with an iOS version earlier than iOS 13.

WhatsApp Dark mode uses colours that are closer to your smartphone’s system defaults

WhatsApp Dark mode primarily aims to minimise eye strain and relies on colours that match closely to the system defaults that have been set on both the Android and iOS devices respectively, rather than a pure black and white colour tone.

The Facebook-owned company has been working to bring the Dark mode for a while now. Going by the earlier reports, the company has been working on it at least since March 2019. This was a few months before the iOS 13 made its official debut and introduced users to a system-wide dark mode feature to both the iPhone and iPod touch models. Some of the recent beta builds also indicated the latest experience. In addition, WhatsApp also updated its profile photos recently across all its social media channels before finally bringing the highly anticipated change.

However, WhatsApp is not the only social media app to introduce a dedicated dark mode feature. Apps like Twitter, Instagram, and Gmail also provide a similar experience to their users.

Image credits: Instagram | WhatsApp