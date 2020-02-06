WhatsApp Dark Mode Release Date; Solid Colour Backgrounds Added In The Latest Android Beta

Recently, the WhatsApp beta program for Android rolled out an update. The update comes loaded with some bug fixes, improvements and the rollout of the much-anticipated Dark Mode feature. Here is a guide on how to enable dark mode on WhatsApp and apply the new Solid colour options that were released with the for the WhatsApp dark mode in the latest beta:

How to enable dark mode on Whatsapp? (Android Beta only)

As of now, the WhatsApp Dark mode is only available for the WhatsApp beta program on Android. However, if you wish to test this feature on your device, you can enrol to the WhatsApp beta program through the Google Play Store or sideload the latest WhatsApp beta APK on your device. Here is the complete step-by-step process on how to enable WhatsApp dark mode feature on your device:

Open the latest WhatsApp beta app on your Android smartphone.

Click on the three horizontal dots (hamburger menu) that is present on the top right of the app’s home screen.

Then click on the ‘Settings’ option from the drop-down menu.

Then go to the ‘Chats’ settings option.

In the ‘Chats’ settings, you will see an option named ‘Themes’ under the ‘Display’ section.

Select the ‘Themes’ option and change it from ‘System Default’ to ‘Dark’.

Once you select the Dark theme, you will notice the changes on the entire interface of the app, and it will turn to dark.

How to apply the Solid colour wallpaper options with the Dark theme in WhatsApp on Android?

When the WhatsApp beta program for Android rolled out their Dark mode feature for testing, they only had one Solid colour background that could be applied with the WhatsApp Dark mode. However, with their latest beta for Android, WhatsApp added a few new colours that go with well with the WhatsApp dark mode. Here is how you can apply Solid colour wallpapers with the WhatsApp dark mode on the latest Android Beta:

Open the app on your Android smartphone.

Then click in the hamburger menu (three dots) that appear near the top right of the app.

Then select ‘Settings’ from the available options.

Go to the ‘Chats’ settings

Under the display section, you will see an option named ‘Wallpaper’, select the option.

You will be asked to select your wallpaper from the ‘Gallery’, WhatsApp’s Wallpaper library, and Solid Colours. You can also revert to the default option from this screen or choose to have No wallpapers.

Select the Solid Colour options from the list, and apply the colour of your choice from the six available options.

You will have successfully applied one of the new Solid colour options to complement your WhatsApp dark mode.

How can I get access to WhatsApp beta on my Android device?

There are two ways in which you can get access to WhatsApp beta program on your Android device for testing the latest features before they are rolled out to the masses. In the first method, you will have to visit WhatsApp’s app page on the Google Play Store and enrol for the beta program from there. The second process only requires you to download the latest WhatsApp Beta APK and install it on your device manually. Once you have either signed up for the beta program or downloaded the latest WhatsApp beta APK, you will be able to access all the WhatsApp beta features including the WhatsApp Dark mode.

What happens when I sideload the latest WhatsApp beta APK on my device instead of enrolling for the beta program?

As of now, no reports state about the app misbehaving because it was sideloaded on the device. The only problem with sideloading WhatsApp beta APK is that you will not be an official user of the WhatsApp beta program. Thus, you will have to sideload and install all the future beta updates manually.

WhatsApp dark mode release date

As of now, there is no official information about the WhatsApp dark mode release date. The development of the feature has been going on for almost 8 months now. However, WhatsApp has only released the functionality for the WhatsApp beta program on Android. WhatsApp dark mode has not yet made it to iOS devices, and the WhatsApp beta program for iOS.

