WhatsApp Dark Mode Release Date; Solid Colour Backgrounds Added In The Latest Android Beta

Recently, the WhatsApp beta program for Android rolled out an update. The update comes loaded with some bug fixes, improvements and the rollout of the much-anticipated Dark Mode feature. Here is a guide on how to enable dark mode on WhatsApp and apply the new Solid colour options that were released with the for the WhatsApp dark mode in the latest beta:
As of now, the WhatsApp Dark mode is only available for the WhatsApp beta program on Android. However, if you wish to test this feature on your device, you can enrol to the WhatsApp beta program through the Google Play Store or sideload the latest WhatsApp beta APK on your device. Here is the complete step-by-step process on how to enable WhatsApp dark mode feature on your device:
When the WhatsApp beta program for Android rolled out their Dark mode feature for testing, they only had one Solid colour background that could be applied with the WhatsApp Dark mode. However, with their latest beta for Android, WhatsApp added a few new colours that go with well with the WhatsApp dark mode. Here is how you can apply Solid colour wallpapers with the WhatsApp dark mode on the latest Android Beta:
There are two ways in which you can get access to WhatsApp beta program on your Android device for testing the latest features before they are rolled out to the masses. In the first method, you will have to visit WhatsApp’s app page on the Google Play Store and enrol for the beta program from there. The second process only requires you to download the latest WhatsApp Beta APK and install it on your device manually. Once you have either signed up for the beta program or downloaded the latest WhatsApp beta APK, you will be able to access all the WhatsApp beta features including the WhatsApp Dark mode.
As of now, no reports state about the app misbehaving because it was sideloaded on the device. The only problem with sideloading WhatsApp beta APK is that you will not be an official user of the WhatsApp beta program. Thus, you will have to sideload and install all the future beta updates manually.
As of now, there is no official information about the WhatsApp dark mode release date. The development of the feature has been going on for almost 8 months now. However, WhatsApp has only released the functionality for the WhatsApp beta program on Android. WhatsApp dark mode has not yet made it to iOS devices, and the WhatsApp beta program for iOS.
