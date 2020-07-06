WhatsApp Web: Learn How To Use The Dark Mode, Login And Logout

The use of WhatsApp Web has greatly increased in recent times. The feature allows users to access the messaging app on various devices such as laptops, personal computers and iPads, in addition to mobile phones. Initially one could activate the dark mode on WhatsApp only if he were to use the app on their mobile phones. However, this feature is now available on WhatsApp Web too. This feature has been greatly appreciated by users since WhatsApp Web dark mode is easier on the eye and more pleasant to use. Before you learn how to enable the dark mode in WhatsApp web you need to open WhatsApp web on your laptop, personal computer or iPad. Here’s a list of steps that will help you to log in to WhatsApp Web:

WhatsApp Web Login:

Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile phone. If you are an Android user, go to the chats tab and tap on the three dots at the bottom right corner of your screen. On the other hand, if you have an Apple phone, you need to go to settings and then select the option that reads ’WhatsApp Web/Desktop.’ Scan the QR code that appears on your laptop, personal computer or iPad. In case you have logged in to another device while scanning the QR code, you need to select the following option: If you are an Android user, click on Scan QR code + If you are an iOS user, click on- Scan QR code Click on done.

Note- You can access only one session at a time across WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, and Portal.

Once you have opened Whatsapp Web on your device, you need to follow these steps to enable the dark mode on WhatsApp:

How to enable dark mode in WhatsApp web?

Right-click on the page and click on Inspect Element. Look for body class="web". Look for body class=”web text-rendering-bug-fix" in the same browser. Right-click on the ‘>’ icon. Select edit. Edit the body class. Change it to body class="web dark" or body class="web dark text-rendering-bug-fix". Press the enter key on your keyboard.

How to log out from WhatsApp Web?

Click on ‘More options’ or the three dots located at the bottom left corner of your screen. Click on Log Out.

How to log out from all WhatsApp devices (WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, or Portal) at once:

Android Users:

Open WhatsApp Go to the chats tab Click on ‘More options’ or the three dots located at the bottom left corner of your screen. Click on WhatsApp Web. Select the option that says ‘Log out from all devices.’ Click on Logout.

iOS Users:

Open WhatsApp. Go to settings. Click on Whatsapp Web/Desktop. Select the option that says ‘Log out from all devices.’ Click on Logout.

