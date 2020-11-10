Whatsapp Gets A "high" Severity Warnings From CERT-In For IOS Users

Whatsapp has now introduced its payments application as well as the Whatsapp Business. These two features are getting a lot of attention from the tech community because of the recent warnings released by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. These warnings were released for iPhone users. Read more to know about Whatsapp Business and iOS.

Also Read | WhatsApp Pay Guide: When Will WhatsApp Pay Be Available For All Users?

Also Read | WhatsApp Pay: How To Set Up WhatsApp Pay Service On Your Smartphone?

Whatsapp gets "high" severity warnings from the CERT-In

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had issued warnings related to WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business recently, They had found a total of two bugs in the app and which caused the released of two warnings with "high" severity rating. These WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business bugs were found as these bugs could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions or just remove the arbitrary code on the target system. One of those bugs was found in the Screen Lock feature in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS This was caused due to improper authorisation of input, CERT-In said in a vulnerability note.

The CERT-In had informed about was the vulnerability of the Siri virtual communication assistance. The attackers could easily use the Siri virtual assistant to give actions to Siri even after the phone is locked. Apart from the, they even got out a bug from the logging library in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS which is called a "use-after-free" error. The attackers could send specially crafted animated sticker to the user. This had to be done only while placing a WhatsApp video call on hold. This causes the app to perform several events occurring together in sequence, CERT-In said. This could easily lead to memory corruption, denial of service conditions or execution of remote code. All of this was fixed in a recent Whatsapp Update.

More about Apple

Apple has just released their latest phone. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro delivery time has already been stretched to November now. iPhone 12 Pro model like the SIM-free/Pacific Blue/128GB delivery will now be available in November. This is just in a day of opening their pro-orders for the next-gen phone. Thus waiting for the company to restock their upcoming models might just be the best option for all the USA customers. Apart from the iPhone 12 pro, the standard iPhone 12configurations still available f has many other variants that are still available for launch day delivery on October 23. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are going to start on November 6. The price of the iPhone mini starts at $699, iPhone 12 starts at $799, iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 and iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at iPhone 12 Pro.

Also Read | WhatsApp's New Pay Feature Triggers Hilarious Memes

Also Read | WhatsApp Payment Option Not Showing: How To Get The WhatsApp Pay Feature On Your Phone