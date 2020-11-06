WhatsApp Pay Guide: When Will WhatsApp Pay Be Available For All Users?

WhatsApp transmits in excess of a billion messages every day. The application has perceived the sheer size of its client base in India and has chosen to gain by this circumstance. WhatsApp has gotten the approval from the National Payments Corporation of India to deliver WhatsApp pay to its clients as a payment technique in their application. People have been wondering when will WhatsApp Pay be available for all users.

When will WhatsApp Pay be available for all users?

WhatsApp Pay has been in beta testing for a long while now. The application was permitted to test their payment method in association with ICICI bank however with a limited client base of 1 million clients. In the wake of being in the testing stage for over 2 years, the National Payment Corporation of India offers WhatsApp the endorsement to begin its payment strategy for its clients in a graded manner. NPCI comprehended that WhatsApp has a monstrous number of clients (400 million) in India and endorsed them to begin utilising UPI installments for 20 million clients now.

The answer to the question of when will WhatsApp Pay be available for all users is still not clear. WhatsApp is officially allowed to use WhatsApp pay for a maximum of 20 million users and NPCI will take a call in the future regarding the increase of that number.

How to use WhatsApp Pay?

There has been some confusion as to how to use this new feature that WhatsApp has provided for its users. Find out how to use WhatsApp pay below.

First, the user has to update their application to the latest version of WhatsApp. Then they need to try and initiate a payment to a contact. On this request, users can add their UPI information to WhatsApp.

The only way to use WhatsApp Pay is through UPI. Users can only send money to contacts that have their UPI information set up in WhatsApp. Users can also take the help of the barcode scanner to send money to users that are not there on their contact list.

Clients can issue payments straightforwardly by tapping on the share symbol and choosing 'payment'. The ‘payment’ area is accessible on the easy route menu. Clients can check their exchange history and record subtleties in that segment. The installment framework chips away at the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) strategy, where asset moves can be started without giving financial balance numbers and IFSC codes of beneficiaries.

Till now, the UPI market has two leaders, Google Pay and Walmart-owned PhonePe and they control 40% of the UPI share. The entry of WhatsApp into this industry is surely going to stir up some healthy competition between the applications.

