WhatsApp Pay: How To Set Up WhatsApp Pay Service On Your Smartphone?

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world right now. The Facebook-owned messaging service is known for its ease of use and serves as a one-stop-shop due to its wide range of offerings. WhatsApp is much more than a standard messaging app as it offers tons of advanced features including free voice calls, video calls, voice messages and many more. Now, the social media giant has rolled out its WhatsApp Pay service in India. The company has been testing the WhatsApp payment feature in the country for over a year now.

WhatsApp Pay features

WhatsApp is a UPI based WhatsApp Pay service that allows users to send and receive money. It allows users to initiate payment directly through the 'Payments' feature available in the options menu. The feature only lets users transfer money to those on their contact list. However, users can still make payments to people who are not in their contacts by scanning a QR code.

The UPI payment services on WhatsApp are now available for all users on the Android and iOS platforms starting today. This means that WhatsApp users will also be able to use the app to send and receive money apart from all of its existing features.

WhatsApp Pay download

You don't need to download a dedicated app to access WhatsApp Pay India. You can set up and use the WhatsApp Pay feature from within the app. Here's how to setup WhatsApp Pay on your phone:

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the three-dotted options icon and tap 'Payments'.

Step 3: Select 'Add payment method'.

Step 4: Select your bank.

Step 5: Click on 'Verify via SMS'.

The app will run a mobile number verification. You need to make sure that you are using the same mobile number on WhatsApp that is associated with your bank.

Step 6: After the verification process, you will be asked to select your bank account. Select your bank account and click on 'Done'.

Step 7: Now, you can initiate a payment by selecting a chat and choosing 'Payments' from attachments.

The company has also released a statement saying that the new WhatsApp Pay feature will make transferring money as simple as sending a message to your contacts. It also added that users will be able to safely transfer money to their family members or share the cost of goods while being away from them without exchanging any cash or visiting a bank.

Speaking of new features, the messaging platform has also released a new disappearing message feature for all users worldwide. When enabled, any text/voice messages or media content sent to a particular contact or group will disappear after seven days of sending the message.

