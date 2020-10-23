WhatsApp Hacks: How To Mute Chat In WhatsApp For A Specific Contact?

WhatsApp messenger developers have rolled out a new feature recently which would help people to mute their specific contacts forever. Earlier, the mute feature of WhatsApp messenger would only allow the users to mute the messages from a specific contact or a group for a period of 8 hours, a week or a year. Even though the new feature does not seem like an important update for some, but for some users, it may prove beneficial. Read on for details on the new feature to mute chats in WhatsApp.

How to Mute Chat in WhatsApp?

For muting a specific user or a specific group chat, one has to tap the contact and select mute notifications, from there they can choose the amount of time they want the user's message notifications to be muted. The new WhatsApp feature was under the testing stage for a few months, but the feature has finally been rolled out now. Users can avail this function as soon as they update their Whatsapp into its recent version. The new update is available for both Android and iOS versions.

So what WhatsApp has done is that it has replaced the 1-year mute option to 'Always'. This would help the users to mute notifications from a specific contact or a group forever until they undo the option. Users don't have to worry as the option is completely reversible, and the users can unmute the chats anytime they want.

WhatsApp update

WhatsApp had already rolled out a new feature called 'Chat Search', where the users can search for photos, videos, GIFs, documents, link, videos, audio clips etc. This would help the users to search for a specific message or even multimedia, just like one does in the Gmail search bar. The user can then add keywords to search for more refine results as well.

WABETAinfo released a report in which they revealed that Whatsapp is working on bringing the voice call and video call feature to Web for its users. This way, the users will be able to receive work calls or other calls through the Web portal itself and will not have to switch between phone and laptop. Though the features are still being tested in the beta version and have not been rolled out for the public, it is expected to be out for public very soon.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock