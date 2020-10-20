Whatsapp Web Soon To Support Voice & Video Calls, Feature Currently Being Tested In BETA

Whatsapp is a popular app among people all over the world, and its web version is widely used by people while working on laptops and computers. Latest reports suggest that Whatsapp shall be introducing its voice call and video call feature for its Whatsapp Web since that was one thing that users cannot do from the Whatsapp web. The feature will enable users to avoid switching from laptop and computer to phone whenever they get a call on Whatsapp.

Whatsapp Web to support video call and voice call feature soon

The WABETAinfo released a report in which they revealed that Whatsapp is working on bringing the voice call and video call feature to Web for its users. This way, the users will be able to receive work calls or other calls through the Web portal itself and will not have to switch between phone and laptop. Though the features are still being tested in the beta version and have not been rolled out for the public, it is expected to be out for public very soon.

According to the media portal, whenever a user will get a call on their Whatsapp, they will see a pop up on their Whatsapp Web. The pop-up window will allow a user to accept or ignore the call. If the user accepts the call, they will see other features like mute, decline, starting the video, and other various features that are seen during a Whatsapp call on the phone.

At the moment, users can send and receive videos and pictures, messages, documents and other files through Whatsapp Web as they do through Whatsapp. According to the reports, the feature will also enable group video calls through Whatsapp Web. This can prove to be a huge improvement and working experience for people as they will be able to connect easily with people through the Whatsapp web.

Here is what the WABetainfo wrote on the blog

We have already announced that WhatsApp was working on Calls. Today we are happy to announce new details, provided from the WhatsApp Web 2.2043.7 update!

WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta-stage:

Check out the picture below.

Image credits: wabetainfo

Image credits: Mika Baumeister Unsplash