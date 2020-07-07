Facebook, Whatsapp To Halt Process Request For User Data Of Hong Kong Residents

Social media giant Facebook and instant messaging app WhatsApp have revealed that they have ‘paused’ responding to government requests about user data in Hong Kong. Whatsapp has claimed that it is reviewing the full extent of the new national security law while its parent company has cited freedom of expression as a reason.

Facebook: Freedom of expression a fundamental right

According to reports, a spokesperson from Facebook has stated that the company believes that the freedom of expression and its exercise without fear of reprisal are fundamental right that must be protected. The spokesperson further added that Facebook has its own process of responding to government requests after taking into account several factors such as its own policies, local law and international Human Rights standards.

Unlike mainland China where a major social app like Facebook, Twitter and Google are banned, Hong Kong has enjoyed unrestricted access to these sites. The decision for Facebook and WhatsApp to suspend the processing of requests could mean serious consequences and a possible reaction by the Chinese government.

The newly passed National Security Law has pushed Hong Kong down a more authoritarian path. Unlike Facebook and other companies, Apple has reportedly been on the other side of the divide due to the large user base the company has in mainland China.

Bail denied under new security law

As per reports, less than 24 hours after the new security law was imposed in Hong Kong, a video showing 23-year-old Tong Ying-kit knocking over several policemen with his bike surfaced online. Hong Kong authorities have asserted that slogans such as ‘Liberate Hong Kong’ fall under the guise of subversion and separatism under the new securities law.

Chief Magistrate So Wai-tak, as per reports, denied the young protestor bail citing Article 42 of the new law which states that the accused will not be granted bail if the judge believes the accused will continue subversive activities and threaten national security upon release. The case has been adjourned by the Hong Kong court till October 6 and Tong has been placed under police custody.

