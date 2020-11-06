WhatsApp Pay Guide: Are WhatsApp And WhatsApp Pay Two Different Apps?

WhatsApp is one of the biggest social media giants out there. The user base of WhatsApp is unmatched by any other social media platform. The platform circumvents more than a billion messages per day. The application has understood the sheer size of its user base in India and has decided to capitalize on this situation. WhatsApp has received the nod from the National Payments Corporation of India to release WhatsApp pay to its users as a payment method in their application. Users have been wondering: are WhatsApp and WhatsApp pay two different apps?

Are WhatsApp and WhatsApp Pay two different apps?

This has been one of the most common doubts arising in the minds of the users since the arrival of the feature. Whatsapp Pay is just a new feature for WhatsApp and not a new individual application. This new feature is meant to be integrated into the original Whatsapp application itself. So the answer to, are WhatsApp and WhatsApp pay two different apps?, is no, they aren’t two different applications, one is just a new feature for the other.

How to use WhatsApp Pay?

There has been some confusion as to how to use this new feature that WhatsApp has provided for its users. Find out how to use Whatsapp pay below:

First, the user has to update their application to the latest version of Whatsapp. Then they need to try and initiate a payment to a contact. On this request, users can add their UPI information to WhatsApp.

The only way to use Whatsapp pay is through UPI. Users can only send money to contacts that have their UPI information set up in Whatsapp. Users can also take the help of the barcode scanner to send money to users that are not there on their contact list.

Clients can issue payments straightforwardly by tapping on the share symbol and choosing 'payment'. The ‘payment’ area is accessible on the easy route menu. Clients can check their exchange history and record subtleties in that segment. The installment framework chips away at the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) strategy, where asset moves can be started without giving financial balance numbers and IFSC codes of beneficiaries.

Till now the UPI market has two leaders, Google Pay and Walmart-owned PhonePe and they control 40% of the UPI share. The entry of Whatsapp into this industry is surely going to stir up some healthy competition between the applications.

