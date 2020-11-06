Whatsapp Pay Launch Date In India; Learn More About The Social Media App's Payment Method

Since the advent of social media platforms, the way people approach social interaction and conversation have changed drastically. Social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter can be found on every user’s phone. WhatsApp understood the importance of social media for its users and how big a part they played in every user’s life. To capitalize on the fact that almost every person in India was using WhatsApp, the company started the trials of a payment method in their application itself calling it WhatsApp Pay and users have been wondering about the final version of WhatsApp Pay launch date in India.

Whatsapp Pay Launch date in India

Whatsapp Pay has been in beta testing for quite some time now. The application was allowed to test their payment feature in partnership with ICICI bank but restrict the user base to 1 million users only. After being in the testing phase for more than 2 years, the National Payment Corporation of India gives Whatsapp the approval to start its payment method for its user’s in a graded manner. NPCI understood that Whatsapp has a massive number of users (400 million) in India and approved them to start using UPI payments for 20 million users now. As for the Whatsapp pay launch date in India, the method is already live. Whatsapp was able to incorporate Whatsapp pay in its latest update for its users.

How to use Whatsapp Pay?

First, the user has to update their application to the latest version of Whatsapp. Then they need to try and initiate a payment to a contact. On this request, users can add their UPI information to WhatsApp. The only way to use Whatsapp pay is through UPI. Users can only send money to contacts that have their UPI information set up in Whatsapp. Users can also take the help of the barcode scanner to send money to users that are not there on their contact list.

Clients can issue payments straightforwardly by tapping on the share symbol and choosing 'payment'. The ‘payment’ area is accessible on the easy route menu. Clients can check their exchange history and record subtleties in that segment. The installment framework chips away at the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) strategy, where asset moves can be started without giving financial balance numbers and IFSC codes of beneficiaries. Till now, the UPI market has two leaders, Google Pay and Walmart-owned PhonePe and they control 40% of the UPI share. The entry of Whatsapp into this industry surely going to stir up some healthy competition between the applications.

