WhatsApp Privacy Features And Settings To Help Keep Your Chats And Information Safe

WhatsApp is recognised as one of the most popular messaging apps all over the world with well over 2 billion users and counting. Being the largest instant messaging platform, it keeps updating its software on a regular basis, adding a host of new features for both the iOS and Android-powered devices. This is to provide its users not only with a smooth messaging experience but also to ensure their privacy protection. Today, we take a look at some of the most essential WhatsApp privacy settings that every user should be aware of:

Also Read | What Is IE Error In Washing Machine? How To Solve The IE Error Code In Your LG Machine

Enable Touch ID or Face ID lock

This is a very important privacy feature that was recently added by WhatsApp to give your chats an added layer of security. You can choose to prompt Touch ID or Face ID whenever you open the application on your device. When the feature is enabled, it allows you to either use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock.

To enable this feature, you need to go to ‘Settings’ > ‘Account’ > Privacy > Fingerprint lock.

Once enabled, it will ask you to authenticate Touch ID or Face ID. One may also set the amount of time before which the Touch or Face ID is prompted.

Also Read | LG Prada Was The First Capacitive Touchscreen Phone And An Inspiration For The IPhone

The Two-Step verification

The two-step verification is another important feature that helps you secure the app even in cases where you end up re-installing the app. The feature is prompted when you re-install the app on your current device phone and even when freshly installed on a new handset. The feature prompts you to provide a six-digit PIN when you re-install the application to keep your account safe and secured especially in cases where your WhatsApp-linked phone number is compromised.

To enable two-step verification feature, you need to go to ‘Settings’ > ‘Account’ > ‘Two-Step Verification’. Click on it and input a 6-digit PIN code to enable it.

Also Read | Parliamentary Standing Committee On IT To Meet On Nov 20 Over WhatsApp Privacy Invasion

Selective information sharing – update your profile, status and group privacy settings

If you are concerned about who all gets to view your regular status updates, profile photo or even your stories, WhatsApp allows you the authority to control the ones who can view these content. This has been one of the most pertinent privacy features from WhatsApp that is available for both individual chats and WhatsApp Groups.

To customise the information that gets shared across contacts and groups, you need to go to ‘Settings’ > ‘Account’ > ‘Privacy’.

Once you’re under ‘Privacy’, WhatsApp will display these options:

Last Seen

Profile Photo

About

Groups

Status

You can select among the above-listed options to enable who can view that particular information.

For Groups and Status settings, WhatsApp gives an additional option - 'My contacts except...' - this helps you customise even further as to who amongst your contacts can view your WhatsApp status or add you in any groups. There is also an option 'Only Share With' which means that you can share your status with your selected contacts. You may choose any of the options above to enable the privacy settings that you need. The available options are Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody.

Also Read | 22-year-old Manipur Boy Discovers WhatsApp Privacy Bug, Wins Rs 3,47,000 Cash Prize And Enters Facebook 'Hall Of Fame'

Image credits: Instagram | WhatsApp