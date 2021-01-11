WhatsApp Issues Clarification Over New Privacy Policy; Says It's For Business Accounts

WhatsApp is in a huge controversy after the organisation decided to send out a notification reportedly asking for permission to share data with Facebook. Nevertheless, the messenger app has clarified its move by sharing an official statement about its data-sharing clause in the updated Terms and Conditions. So, here is everything you need to know about what the Facebook-owned app has to say.

New WhatsApp Privacy Policy clarified via an official statement

The updated WhatsApp Terms and Conditions say, "As part of the Facebook Companies, WhatsApp receives information from and shares information (see here) with, the other Facebook Companies. We may use the information we receive from them, and they may use the information we share with them, to help operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services and their offerings, including the Facebook Company Products."

Nevertheless, in the recent official statement, the messenger application said that the data-sharing practices with Facebook have not changed. The organisation mentions that the changes in the policy will come into effect from next month that is February 8, 2021, and the data sharing will happen between Facebook Business and WhatsApp Business accounts. People who use this medium for instant messaging and not for business purposes will remain unaffected.

WhatsApp shared the detailed official statement to The Verge and the reports provide more light into the topic. The new WhatsApp Privacy Policy will go into effect from February 8, 2021, and users (iOS and Android) have also started getting notifications. But, if you do not choose to agree with WhatsApp Terms and Conditions, you will no longer be able to use their services.

WhatsApp's official Statement shared by The Verge:

As we announced in October, WhatsApp wants to make it easier for people to both make a purchase and get help from a business directly on WhatsApp. While most people use WhatsApp to chat with friends and family, increasingly people are reaching out to businesses as well. To further increase transparency, we updated the privacy policy to describe that going forward businesses can choose to receive secure hosting services from our parent company Facebook to help manage their communications with their customers on WhatsApp. Though of course, it remains up to the user whether or not they want to message with a business on WhatsApp. The update does not change WhatsApp's data sharing practices with Facebook and does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world. WhatsApp remains deeply committed to protecting people's privacy. We are communicating directly with users through WhatsApp about these changes so they have time to review the new policy over the course of the next month.

