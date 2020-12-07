Is Apple Planning A New Product Launch On December 8? What Could It Potentially Launch?

Apple has had some groundbreaking product launches in 2020 which includes the arrival of three new M1-powered Macs, iPhone 12 series lineup, and two Apple smartwatches. However, as we fast approach the end of this year, it appears that the Cupertino-based company could be planning yet another hardware release for 2020.

Is Apple set to launch a new product this week?

MacRumours recently reported that it received an internal memo which apparently came from a reliable source. As per the memo, Apple has notified its service providers that it has planned certain changes for Tuesday, December 8 around 5:30 AM PT. These changes are related to AppleCare and the company has also advised its technicians to prepare for new product Stock Keeping Units, new or updated product descriptions, and new or updated product pricing.

What draws our attention is the fact that Apple is known to issue these memos leading up to a new product launch announcement. While details surrounding a new product launch aren't available as of yet, it is believed that the Cupertino-based tech giant could be planning to refresh its line of MacBook Pro. There have also been various online reports suggesting that the company could be planning to launch the AirPods-branded over-ear headphones, AirTags, and Apple TV with a gaming controller.

Also, it isn't clear at the moment if the company is actually planning a virtual event around the product launch or just a press release. However, it seems very likely that Apple will rather send out a press release than hold an entire event. This is because the company has already done it in the recent past with the launch of its 13-inch MacBook Pro and the release of second-generation AirPods.

However, it should be noted that Apple is yet to give any official details surrounding the development, and it remains to be seen if there will be any product launch at all. A few weeks ago, a tipper had suggested on Twitter that Apple could be planning a Christmas surprise for the fans, however, he did not offer any details on what product the company could have planned.

Image credits: Unsplash | zhangkaiyv