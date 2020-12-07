BoAt Airdopes 131 Next Sale: When Will BoAt Airdopes 131 Go On Sale Next?

The boAt Airdopes 131 continues to be one of the most sought-after wireless earphones from boAT despite being released around four months ago. The hearable was released on August 21 and it is best known for its appealing features that come at an affordable price. It has received many praises from users since its release, which is one of the reasons it quickly sold out after being available for a brief period. So, let us take a look at when the product will go back on sale on Flipkart.

boAt Airdopes 131 next sale

boAt Airdopes 131 is clearly one of the most sought-after pair of wireless earbuds in the Indian market. Luckily, the product has finally returned on the e-commerce platform and is currently available for just Rs 1299. The boAt Airdopes 131 has an MRP of Rs 2,990.

boAt Airdopes 131 price

As mentioned earlier. the boAt Airdopes 131 has an MRP of Rs 2,990, however, it is now listed on Flipkart for just Rs 1299. The product is also available for Rs 1299 on boAt's official website, however, it is unavailable at the moment. The product is currently available in three distinct colour options which include Active Black, Cherry Blossom and Midnight Blue.

boAt Airdopes 131 review

The boAt wireless earphone comes powered with Bluetooth v5.0 and offers a wireless range of up to 10 meters. Some of the highlights of the product include Instant Voice Assistant, Type-C charging connectivity, and a playtime of up to 15 hours. The earphones also come with the IWP Technology (Insta Wake-n-Pair Technology) which allows users to easily connect them to a previously paired device as soon as the lid of the charging case is opened.

It is fair to say that the boAt Airdopes 131 is an excellent addition to the company's existing line of earbuds. The boAt Airdopes 131 are feature-rich earphones that offer a striking balance between premium quality and affordability. Overall, the product is aesthetically pleasing and offers a decent value for money.

Image credits: boAT