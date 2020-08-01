What Is Randonautica App? How Does It Work And Are The Stories True? Read Details

A new application called the Randonautica app has been creating a lot of buzz around the world. The concept of the app seems to be similar to the old treasure hunt games played by kids using a map, and the only difference is that the app uses technology and physics. The Randonautica stories are not only bizarre but also unbelievable.

While users around the world, especially teens are going on an adventure, some are amazed by the stories and are wondering "what is Randonautica app?" "Are the Randonautica stories real?" and much more. If you are also wondering about the same, do not worry, we have summed up everything precisely for you.

What is Randonautica app?

Randonautica app is an American application owned by Persely Media. The application uses a precise location interface that allows the app to send users on an unknown adventure or as they call it "Randonauting". No one including the user knows where they are going and what they are going to find out. This spooky random adventure app guides users to explore places and all it asks is to share the location. However, you can set the maximum distance you can travel from your current location.

How to use Randonautica app?

As per many reports and several stories shared on social media, the application works randomly using a number generator to produce specific coordinates close to the user's current location. However, Randonautica claims to channel users’ “intentions” to produce nearby coordinates for exploration.

To use the application, a user needs to provide certain details like the preferred radius.

You will also have to choose whether you want water points to be considered or not

Then, the app will ask for your current location.

Once the app has your location, it will ask you a few questions such as “What would you like to get?” This means which quantum point do you prefer. There would be several options such as Void, Attractor, Anomaly and more. You have to choose between them

Now another question will ask you about how many quantum points you want and you can choose accordingly

Now you will have to “Choose your entropy source” where the organisation has advised using ANU which stands for Australian National University.

Once you choose that, the process will begin and you will be provided with a destination location and that is your Randonauting adventure.

Are the stories of Randonautica app true?

While many stories have been found and believed to be false, some Randonautica stories have proven to be true. Fans have been unable to conclude whether the random and spooky adventure of the application is true or not, however, such Randonautica stories keep coming up each passing day. Below are some of the reactions of people around the world about Randonauting.

Randonautica... helping people find the hidden paths since 2019 https://t.co/ev7FRItBg5 — Randonautica (@RandonauticaApp) July 20, 2020

a randonaut found the cure for the despair meme pic.twitter.com/pbogxheDvl — Randonautica (@RandonauticaApp) July 21, 2020

Randonaut finds a sign pic.twitter.com/GoAe255V1L — Randonautica (@RandonauticaApp) July 24, 2020

downloaded Randonautica and it led us to this pic.twitter.com/IyTd7duS4t — LizðŸŒ» (@LisFlopes) July 31, 2020

