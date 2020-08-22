WhatsApp To Roll Out Several Updates Like Messenger Rooms & QR Codes; See List

WhatsApp messenger is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. It helps users exchange text messages, photos, videos, documents, links and make voice as well as video calls. The messenger has rolled out many new updates that will aid users in things like advanced search. Here is a list of some features that will soon be seen on the app.

WhatsApp messenger has rolled out several updates that it will soon make available to all its users worldwide. Now, some of them might be running under beta version for tests, while some of them might already be out and some of them might have reached your phone and would be functioning on your app already. Take a look at the list below.

WhatsApp updates:

WhatsApp messenger rooms:

During the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown, numerous people resorted to social media apps to stay connected to friends and family. The lockdown period saw a rise in the number of users for apps like Zoom, Google Meet, etc. Rooms seems to be a feature introduced by WhatsApp to aid its users in video conferencing. The feature allows users to video call their friends on Facebook with up to 50 participants, which was not the case earlier.

Advanced Search:

Whatsapp already has a feature that allows users to search for messages on the app. The app shows chats and its information based on the keyword inserted in the search bar. However, earlier it was limited to text messages only.

The new feature will let users search messages like GIFS, pictures, documents, audios along with text messages. This feature will let users find a particular chat much faster. The feature was released on beta trial bases on iOS earlier this month, and now it is coming for Android beta testers.

QR codes:

The app is likely to roll out QR codes for android users very soon. It has come out for iOS users already. QR code will enable users to simply scan the code and add a new contact saving the hassle of typing and saving the contact in phone.

Animated Stickers for Android:

WhatsApp had rolled out the animated stickers for iOS users. It is expected to release soon for Android users as well. The feature will enable users to send and receive more stickers and be more expressive in chats.

Image credits: Shutterstock