WhatsApp Down Hours After Gmail Stops Working; Servers Restored

Google services faced major outage issues recently and just a few hours later, Facebook-owned messenger app WhatsApp not working issues were reported by users around the world on many social media handles. The WhatsApp outage issue affected several users as they were not able to send or receive messages from other users. Some users also reported connection loss in various parts of the world, according to the reports by Wabetainfo.

WhatsApp stops working after Gmail has server issues

WaBetaInfo, the WhatsApp features tracker, reported the issue through a Tweet which states that the WhatsApp server has some server outage problem. The Tweet by Wabetainfo read: "WhatsApp is experiencing a partial outage for several users. It's not possible to use the service because the server is down. Note that some users might still be able to use the service”.

WhatsApp is experiencing outages for several users.



The outage doesn't allow to send messages.

Note that certain users might still be able to use WhatsApp.#whatsappdownhttps://t.co/kIwY4Drh4m — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 20, 2020



Nevertheless, WhatsApp is amongst the major messenger app in the world. The organisation has resolved the problem as soon as they were aware of it. The confirmation about the restoration of the WhatsApp server being solved was posted by WaBetaInfo in its latest tweet.

The WhatsApp not working issue started at around 9 PM yesterday i.e. August 20, and about 66% of the users were facing connection issues, as per DownDetector. The outage problem detection website also revealed that 32% of users could not send or receive messages and about 1% of users had issues with logging in to their account. These problems majorly occurred in the South America region, some parts of the US were affected too, as per the outage map presented by DownDetector.

These server issues and WhatsApp not working problems arose on the same day Google services were having issues in India and other countries. Many services including Gmail, Google, Google Drive and more were affected during this time of the outage. However, Google did not reveal the reason behind this major outage problem but the services have been restored by the company. Users are now able to enjoy their favourite applications without any interruption including Gmail and Google Drive.

