WhatsApp Web To Integrate Facebook Messenger Rooms Shortcut, Suggests Report

Facebook Messenger Rooms was recently launched by Facebook. It is video conferencing in the messenger application which has been launched in order to compete with the latest video calling platforms like Zoom, Google Meet and various others. Now, it is being reported that Facebook Messenger Rooms' shortcut key is getting integrated into the WhatsApp messenger.

WhatsApp Web to get messenger rooms shortcut

Image courtesy - WABetainfo website

As per reports, Facebook will be implementing some shortcuts in WhatsApp which connect Facebook and WhatsApp deeper. The changes have been started to get patched along with the 2.20.139 Beta Android update. WhatsApp will be reportedly adding Messenger Rooms shortcut in the 2.2019.6 WhatsApp Web update. the Messenger Rooms shortcut key can be visible on the screenshot posted above.

The Messenger Rooms shortcut button will appear under the Attach button which is coupled with a number of other options. But this version hasn't been rolled out for all users and only patched with Beta updates. As per reports, the new update will soon be released but is at the moment under development.

What are Messenger Rooms?

Messenger Rooms is a video calling platform created by Facebook which can allow users to have video calls with up to 50 people at a time. People who do not use Facebook Messenger can also join a video call in Messenger Rooms by accessing a link provided by the host. People without a Facebook account can also get access to video calls on Messenger Rooms. Facebook users also have the option of posting the links of Messenger Rooms video calls on the news feed and pages.

As per reports, some ways to integrate Messenger Rooms in the WhatsApp application are also being discussed by the company. WhatsApp will be shipping the Messenger Rooms as a feature on their application. Messenger Rooms option will be available for users as a separate icon besides Documents and Gallery options.

