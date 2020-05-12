Why Are Contacts Not Showing In WhatsApp? Learn How To Fix The Issue

Quick links:
WhatsApp is amongst the leading social media messenger apps, especially in India. This messaging application not only provides its users with incredible features such as voice messages, voice calls and video calls but it also allows them to share videos, images, files, documents and more. This makes connectivity and sharing easier using this Facebook-owned mobile app. However, sometimes many users complain that the Whatsapp is not showing contacts on android or other smartphones. If you are wondering why are contacts not showing in WhatsApp, here is all you need to know:
Also Read | WhatsApp Pay going to hit the Indian market by end of May | Know details
WhatsApp requires contacts that are saved on the smartphones Phonebook to text and call people. If the contacts are not visible, a person can't text anyone from their WhatsApp app. However, there are many reasons for which the contacts are not showing on your smartphone. These problems can be fixed using a few simple methods:
Also Read | International fact-checking network launches a WhatsApp bot to counter fake news
Also Read | Here's how to use WhatsApp's fact-checking chatbot via IFCN to bust COVID-19 fake news
Also Read | Why is WhatsApp broadcast list not showing? Learn why does it happen & how to fix it