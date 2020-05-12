Why Are Contacts Not Showing In WhatsApp? Learn How To Fix The Issue

WhatsApp is amongst the leading social media messenger apps, especially in India. This messaging application not only provides its users with incredible features such as voice messages, voice calls and video calls but it also allows them to share videos, images, files, documents and more. This makes connectivity and sharing easier using this Facebook-owned mobile app. However, sometimes many users complain that the Whatsapp is not showing contacts on android or other smartphones. If you are wondering why are contacts not showing in WhatsApp, here is all you need to know:

Also Read | WhatsApp Pay going to hit the Indian market by end of May | Know details

Why are contacts not showing in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp requires contacts that are saved on the smartphones Phonebook to text and call people. If the contacts are not visible, a person can't text anyone from their WhatsApp app. However, there are many reasons for which the contacts are not showing on your smartphone. These problems can be fixed using a few simple methods:

Check if your contacts are using WhatsApp

Check if you have saved your contacts' phone numbers in your phone's address book. If you have recently formatted your phone and the phone's address book is clear with no contacts in it, the contacts would not appear on the WhatsApp app as well. Try saving your contacts back again and they will start appearing in the app too.

Check if your contacts are using a foreign phone number, use the full international format while saving the number.

Check if you have allowed WhatsApp to access your phone's contacts in your phone's Settings app. If you have not given permission to the app, it would not be able to show contacts in the app.

Also Read | International fact-checking network launches a WhatsApp bot to counter fake news

Check if you have the latest version of WhatsApp. If not, you can download the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

Also, make sure all your Android phone book contacts (i.e. SIM, Google, Phone) & contact groups (i.e. Friends, Family) are "visible" or "viewable".

Also Read | Here's how to use WhatsApp's fact-checking chatbot via IFCN to bust COVID-19 fake news

Also Read | Why is WhatsApp broadcast list not showing? Learn why does it happen & how to fix it