Where Did The Facebook Search Bar Go? Read On To Know Alternative Search Options

Several Facebook users are storming social media with the query “Where did the Facebook search bar go?” This is after users could not find the search bar option on the Facebook application. The search bar normally is the topmost bar in the user interface. People could easily find their friends, related topics, location, content, and videos on the site with the help of the search bar. However, many users are unable to find it. Read on to know more about the glitch in the social media app and also how to solve it or find alternatives.

Also Read | Zuckerberg-funded Scientists: Rein In Trump On Facebook

Where did the Facebook search bar go?

In the past few days if you have experienced the disappearance of the search bar, then it is likely that you are experiencing one of the following:

You have been logged in for too long

The device is lagging due to cookies and cache

Facebook application is not updated

Your phone might have a virus

Computer or desktop has limited memory space

Internet of Wi-Fi connection is slow

Also Read | Facebook Fires Employee After He Publicly Criticised Inaction On Donald Trump's Posts

How to search on Facebook? Here is the solution provided by FB help centre

The official Facebook help centre stated that users can use the following steps:

Try logging out of the account Log out of Facebook by clicking the arrow on the top right corner and click 'Logout' Clear all kinds of cookies that you said Yes to and also make a hard refresh, clear cache as well Use the latest version of the application Try rebooting the phone Try to uninstall and install the application again Log in and try again One can use the magnifying icon on the top-right if the search bar is still not seen after following the above steps.

Also Read | UK Regulators Investigate Facebook's Purchase Of Giphy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is yet to give out a statement regarding the glitch and the disappearance of the search bar. The glitch was observed first in May last week and several people have flooded Facebook help centre with queries. The problems are occurring in all types of smartphones be it android or iOS, as per reports.

Also Read | Facebook Marketplace Rules For You To Know Before Putting Up Anything On Sale