Why Is WhatsApp Broadcast List Not Showing? Learn Why Does It Happen & How To Fix It

WhatsApp is amongst the most used app in India when it comes to chatting and connecting with friends and loved ones through online messages. This free social media messenger app is not only used to chat with friends and family but it also allows its users to upload stories, videos, share multimedia, Apk files, documents, voice notes, video call and more. The lockdown in India has led to an increase in the number of people using smartphones, apps and more especially to chat and share information. As people have a lot of alone time they try creating incredible content and share it with their friends on groups and broadcast messages. However, recently many people are asking questions on why is WhatsApp broadcast list not showing. If you are facing the same problem and you are unable to send texts to people on your broadcast list, here is all you need.

Why is WhatsApp broadcast list not showing?

It is amongst the major problems faced by many individuals after they have updated their WhatsApp or bought a new smartphone device. WhatsApp does not allow recipients of a WhatsApp broadcast channel to receive messages if the sender's number is not saved by the individual. This means only contacts who have saved the sender's or the host of the broadcast channel's number to their phone's address book will receive the shared broadcast message. If one of the recipients is not receiving broadcast messages, make sure they have added your number to their address book.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces A New 'Search On The Web' Feature That Verifies Fake News Easily

Broadcast Lists are one-to-many communication mode where only a single person can text many people at once where the other person can only text to the sender. The problems such as "WhatsApp broadcast message not delivered," "WhatsApp broadcast list not showing," and more occur only if the user has not saved the number of the person sending them a broadcast message. Once the number is saved, the user is automatically subscribed to receive broadcast messages from the sender.

Also Read | How to change WhatsApp Settings to 'Only admin can post' in a group?

How to forward message to broadcast list in WhatsApp?

Go to WhatsApp

Tap on More Options i.e. the Three Vertical Dots on the top-right corner

Now tap on New broadcast.

Search and select the contacts you want to add in the broadcast list.

Tap the Tick or the Check Mark to confirm the selections and your broadcast channel is ready.

To forward messages to the created broadcast list just Copy and Paste or send a text on the broadcast channel and all the recipients will receive the text.

Also Read | WhatsApp doubles group call limit to 8 people as demand spikes amid coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | How to change the language in Whatsapp on your smartphone device? Here's a detailed guide