WhatsApp Dark Mode On Android Not Rolled Out For All Devices Yet

WhatsApp has finally rolled out the Dark mode feature after releasing a slew of beta builds over the past few months. The highly-anticipated Dark mode feature is available for both Android and iOS users. If your phone runs on Android 10 or iOS 13, the feature can be easily enabled from the device settings.

WhatsApp Dark mode not available for all devices

Android users who have their phones running on Android Pie (Android 9) will get in-app settings to enable the WhatsApp dark mode feature as it does not come with native support for the dark theme. For Android Pie users, the dark mode feature can be enabled using these steps:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp

Step 2: Go to 'Settings', click on 'Chats' and Tap on 'Theme'

Under 'Theme', you will have these three options: System default, Light and Dark

Step 3: Select 'Dark'. You're done

However, WhatsApp Dark mode is not available for older versions of the Android OS, meaning that users who have smartphones running on Android 8 or below won’t be able to access the feature. The company has not given any update if the feature will be rolled out to earlier versions of the Android OS in the future. Some users also took to Twitter to express their displeasure over not receiving the latest update.

where's the dark theme for everyone? you changed the profile picture of all your social networks, but you haven't added it yet. — Gabriel (@Gabriel01300) March 2, 2020

Still haven't gotten my own dark mode option — b l a c k l i s t e r🕵🇳🇬 (@iceeSwaggz) March 3, 2020

How to get WhatsApp Dark mode if you still haven't received the feature?

WhatsApp is rolling out the Dark mode feature gradually to its user base and there is a possibility that still many may not have received the feature despite owning the latest version of Android. If that's the case, you can manually update the application through the Google Play Store. However, if it still does not work, you can try out the latest WhatsApp update from APKMirror.

Image credits: WhatsApp