Why Does Apple Music Keep Pausing? Troubleshoot The Issue In Simple Steps

Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services out there, which boasts of an impressive 60 million songs library. The app offers direct integration with iOS and Mac ecosystem, making it a preferred choice among iPhone users. It also offers a string of features and various customization options which helps it stand out from its competitors. However, there can be instances when the app doesn't work as intended or display some unexpected error.

Why does Apple Music keep pausing?

Several iOS users have reported that Apple Music keeps pausing on their devices for reasons unknown. The issue has been reported by many users across various social media channels, with many claiming that the issue has been rampant since the iOS 11 update. While this is likely a system-related issue, it can be easily resolved in a few steps.

Apple Music keeps pausing: How to fix the issue?

Restart your iPhone

The easiest way to troubleshoot most of the app-related issues is to restart the device. In most cases, this should fix the issue. If not, move on to the next step.

Re-download tracks

Removing your tracks, then re-downloading them is another simple fix to this issue. Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Go to your iPhone settings and click on the 'General' option.

Step 2: Click on Storage, then select 'iCloud Usage'.

Step 3: Next, select 'Manage Storage' to bring up a list of installed apps on your device.

Step 4: Tap on 'Apple Music'.

Step 5: Select 'Music' and click on the 'Edit' button. Select the 'All Songs' option and hit 'Delete'

Step 6: Re-sync all of your tracks.

Turn off Siri

While this may come as a surprise, turning off Siri can also help fix the issue in certain cases. This is because every time you wake up Siri, it can interfere with the music playing on your device.

Re-install the Music app

If the above solutions don't resolve the issue, it is suggested that you re-install Apple Music on your device. Re-installing the app can also fix issues with skipping tracks.

Image credits: mark_crz | Unsplash