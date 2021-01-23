Why Has Tucows Download Shut Down? Learn More About Tucows Download Shutdown Here

Before the time of the new age app stores, people got their software downloads through third party websites. People used these websites to get their hands on software that wasn’t readily available to them. Through time, this method died down as people started to question the authenticity of these websites and the validity of the software they were offering. Many people still used these websites for their downloads though and they are curious as to why has Tucows Downloads shut down.

Why has Tucows Downloads Shut down?

Many people were shocked to know that Tucows Downloads has shut down and the CEO of the company had to say some words about the same. Elliot Noss, the CEO of Tucows said that the website had turned old and old websites are a maintenance challenge and therefore a risk.

Noss also mentioned that the company was looking to shut down the website for quite some time, but due to the site’s history and the sentiments of the people that were involved, the shutdown extended for a longer amount of time.

They originally planned on shutting down Tucows downloads in 2016, but they put a pause on that action and make it a public service instead. Tucows downloads was a moneymaker for the parent company, but it had lost its earning abilities and now could only be used for public service. The company striped the website off all of its advertisements and started offering all of its services for free as it became less relevant in the balance sheets.

A statement from Tucows CEO Elliot Noss on retiring Tucows Downloads



“Tucows Downloads has had an incredible run. Retiring it is the right move but that doesn’t alter the fact that it will always hold a special place in hearts and our story.” https://t.co/Xr4K9p33PG — Tucows (@tucows) January 21, 2021

This decision was also made as the CEO thought that maintain the Tucows downloads website pulled people away from the work that would take their business ahead. Elliot Noss also mentioned that the people that had a special place in their heart for the website can still access most of the software and assets as they have been transferred to the internet archive.

Tucows Downloads was shut down due to a purely business decision, the CEO mentioned that keep this website live was turning out to be a liability for them as it was hard to maintain it and it drove people away from more important work. The company already has enough on its plate as they work as a domain registrar, domain name seller and are also the company behind Ting, an internet service provider in the US, with all of this going on, keeping Tucows Downloads live became an impossible task.

