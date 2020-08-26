How To Take A Screenshot On A Chromebook? Follow This Step-by-step Guide

Screenshots are one of the most useful tools to show others the information on your screen. It can be used to show a friend a cool achievement in a game or an interesting conversation between two people. It can also be used to show error messages to support services. Every laptop is now shipped with this in-built feature but it can be confusing sometimes as every laptop has their own keys to perform this action. The question most people have is, how to a screenshot on a Chromebook? Read on:

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook?

Taking a screenshot on a Chromebook can be quite confusing as the keyboard used by the laptop is pretty different from the keyboards used on any normal Windows laptop or a Mac as some keys have been replaced by others. Follow this step-by-step guide on how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook.

Press the Ctrl+Show windows keys together to take a screenshot of your entire screen on your Chromebook. The show windows key is placed on the top centre of the keyboard, a rectangle with 2 lines on the right side, and the Ctrl key is located on the left bottom of the keyboard.

If there's a need to just screenshot a specific part of the screen on the Chromebook, then Shift+Ctrl+Show keys have to be pressed together to use your cursor to select the part of the screen needed to be screenshot by dragging it across the screen accordingly. The shift key is located on both left bottom and right bottom of the keyboard on the Chromebook.

After you've taken a screenshot on the Chromebook, it should pop up on the left bottom of the screen according to Chrome OS in use and it should provide the options to either copy the screenshot to the clipboard or to annotate the image.

If there's no pop up, then every screenshot should get saved to the downloads folder on the Chromebook and here's how you access it.

Click on the launcher on the left bottom of the screen.

Search for files option, if not visible press the up arrow to make more options visible and click on the files icon.

The icon should open up the file manager where the downloads folder is to be searched for under My files.

The screenshot must be available there.

These are to ways on how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook.

How to delete a screenshot on Chromebook?

After taking a screenshot on a Chromebook and sending it to the intended person, the user might have no use for it anymore. There can also be a situation where the desired screenshot takes 2-3 takes and there’s a need to delete these extra takes. Here's a step-by-step guide to delete these unwanted files:

Select the same launcher on the bottom left of your screen and click files.

Click the file that you wish to delete under my files once to select it.

Select the trash button on the bottom right of the screen to get rid of the unwanted files.

And that’s how to delete a screenshot on Chromebook.

How to take a Picture on Chromebook?

Newer Laptops like the Chromebook come with high-end cameras to make HD video calls, record HD videos or to click HD pictures of oneself, Follow the guide on how to click these pictures.

Open the launcher on the left bottom corner of the screen

Search for camera icon, if not visible select the up arrow to display more options and open the camera application

To capture pictures press the capture button that looks like a grey and white circle with a blue outline.

