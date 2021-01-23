Samsung Note 10 Plus Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Here Is A Detailed Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, which has a screen resolution of 1,440 x 3,040 pixels. On the other hand, The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch screen which gives a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Continue reading this article for a detailed Note 10 Plus vs. Note 20 comparison.

Also read | Resident Evil Village Characters List: Vampires, Werewolf, Zombies & More

Samsung Note 10 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Also read | How To Get Pom Pom In Super Mario Party? Learn How To Unlock Pom Pom, Donkey Kong And More

Note 10 Plus and Note 20 Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

General Brand - Samsung Model - Galaxy Note 10+ Launched - 7th August 2019 Launched in India - Yes Form factor - Touchscreen Body type - Glass Dimensions (mm) - 162.30 x 77.20 x 7.90 Weight (g) - 196.00 IP rating - IP68 Battery capacity (mAh) - 4300 Removable battery - No Fast charging - Proprietary Wireless charging - Yes Colours - Aqua Black, Aura Black, Aura Blue, Aura Glow, Aura Silver, Aura White

Display Screen size (inches) - 6.80 Touchscreen - Yes Resolution - 1440x3040 pixels Pixels per inch (PPI) - 498

Hardware Processor - 1.9GHz octa-core (4x1.9GHz + 2x2.4GHz + 2x2.7GHz) Processor make - Samsung Exynos 9825 RAM - 12GB Internal storage - 256GB Expandable storage - Yes Expandable storage type - microSD Expandable storage up to (GB) - 1000

Camera Rear camera - 12-megapixel (f/1.5-2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.1) + 0.3-megapixel Rear autofocus - Phase detection autofocus Rear flash - Yes Front camera - 10-megapixel (f/2.2) Front Autofocus - Yes

Software Operating system - Android 9 Pie Skin - One UI

Connectivity Wi-Fi - Yes Wi-Fi standards supported - 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes GPS - Yes Bluetooth - Yes, v 5.00 NFC - Yes USB Type-C - Yes Number of SIMs - 2 Wi-Fi Direct - Yes Active 4G on both SIM cards - Yes



Samsung Galaxy Note 20

General Brand - Samsung Model - Galaxy Note 20 Launched - 5th August 2020 Launched in India - No Form factor - Touchscreen Body type - Glass Dimensions (mm) - 161.60 x 75.20 x 8.30 Weight (g) - 192.00 IP rating - IP68 Battery capacity (mAh) - 4300 Removable battery - No Fast charging - Proprietary Wireless charging - Yes Colours - Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green

Display Screen size (inches) - 6.70 Touchscreen - Yes Resolution - 1080x2400 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9

Hardware Processor - 2.4GHz octa-core (4x2.4GHz + 4x1.8GHz) Processor make - Samsung Exynos 990 RAM - 8GB Internal storage - 256GB Expandable storage - Yes Expandable storage type - microSD Expandable storage up to (GB) - 1000000

Camera Rear camera - 12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.8-micron) + 64-megapixel (f/2.0, 0.8-micron) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.4-micron) Rear Autofocus - Yes Rear flash - Yes Front camera - 10-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.22-micron) Front Autofocus - Yes

Software Operating system - Android 10 Skin - One UI

Connectivity Wi-Fi - Yes Wi-Fi standards supported - 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes GPS - Yes Bluetooth - Yes, v 5.00 NFC - Yes USB Type-C - Yes



Also read | Hitman 3 Keypad Codes: Check Out Hitman 3 All Keypad Codes Here

Also read | Hitman 3 Explosive Golf Ball Location Guide: Follow These Steps To Get The Golf Ball