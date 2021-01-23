Samsung Note 10 Plus Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Here Is A Detailed Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, which has a screen resolution of 1,440 x 3,040 pixels. On the other hand, The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch screen which gives a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Continue reading this article for a detailed Note 10 Plus vs. Note 20 comparison.
Also read | Resident Evil Village Characters List: Vampires, Werewolf, Zombies & More
Samsung Note 10 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Also read | How To Get Pom Pom In Super Mario Party? Learn How To Unlock Pom Pom, Donkey Kong And More
Note 10 Plus and Note 20 Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- General
- Brand - Samsung
- Model - Galaxy Note 10+
- Launched - 7th August 2019
- Launched in India - Yes
- Form factor - Touchscreen
- Body type - Glass
- Dimensions (mm) - 162.30 x 77.20 x 7.90
- Weight (g) - 196.00
- IP rating - IP68
- Battery capacity (mAh) - 4300
- Removable battery - No
- Fast charging - Proprietary
- Wireless charging - Yes
- Colours - Aqua Black, Aura Black, Aura Blue, Aura Glow, Aura Silver, Aura White
- Display
- Screen size (inches) - 6.80
- Touchscreen - Yes
- Resolution - 1440x3040 pixels
- Pixels per inch (PPI) - 498
- Hardware
- Processor - 1.9GHz octa-core (4x1.9GHz + 2x2.4GHz + 2x2.7GHz)
- Processor make - Samsung Exynos 9825
- RAM - 12GB
- Internal storage - 256GB
- Expandable storage - Yes
- Expandable storage type - microSD
- Expandable storage up to (GB) - 1000
- Camera
- Rear camera - 12-megapixel (f/1.5-2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.1) + 0.3-megapixel
- Rear autofocus - Phase detection autofocus
- Rear flash - Yes
- Front camera - 10-megapixel (f/2.2)
- Front Autofocus - Yes
- Software
- Operating system - Android 9 Pie
- Skin - One UI
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi - Yes
- Wi-Fi standards supported - 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
- GPS - Yes
- Bluetooth - Yes, v 5.00
- NFC - Yes
- USB Type-C - Yes
- Number of SIMs - 2
- Wi-Fi Direct - Yes
- Active 4G on both SIM cards - Yes
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- General
- Brand - Samsung
- Model - Galaxy Note 20
- Launched - 5th August 2020
- Launched in India - No
- Form factor - Touchscreen
- Body type - Glass
- Dimensions (mm) - 161.60 x 75.20 x 8.30
- Weight (g) - 192.00
- IP rating - IP68
- Battery capacity (mAh) - 4300
- Removable battery - No
- Fast charging - Proprietary
- Wireless charging - Yes
- Colours - Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green
- Display
- Screen size (inches) - 6.70
- Touchscreen - Yes
- Resolution - 1080x2400 pixels
- Aspect ratio - 20:9
- Hardware
- Processor - 2.4GHz octa-core (4x2.4GHz + 4x1.8GHz)
- Processor make - Samsung Exynos 990
- RAM - 8GB
- Internal storage - 256GB
- Expandable storage - Yes
- Expandable storage type - microSD
- Expandable storage up to (GB) - 1000000
- Camera
- Rear camera - 12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.8-micron) + 64-megapixel (f/2.0, 0.8-micron) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.4-micron)
- Rear Autofocus - Yes
- Rear flash - Yes
- Front camera - 10-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.22-micron)
- Front Autofocus - Yes
- Software
- Operating system - Android 10
- Skin - One UI
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi - Yes
- Wi-Fi standards supported - 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
- GPS - Yes
- Bluetooth - Yes, v 5.00
- NFC - Yes
- USB Type-C - Yes
Also read | Hitman 3 Keypad Codes: Check Out Hitman 3 All Keypad Codes Here
Also read | Hitman 3 Explosive Golf Ball Location Guide: Follow These Steps To Get The Golf Ball