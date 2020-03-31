'Locke & Key' Officially Renewed For A Second Season By Netflix; Check Motion Poster

Locke & Key is a supernatural horror drama web television series. It is developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. The series premiered on Netflix in February 2020, received good response. Now a second season is officially announced.

Also Read | Netflix Shows Adapted From Books; From 'Locke And Key' To 'All The Bright Places'

Locke & Key renewed for season 2

Locke & Key started streaming on Netflix from February 7, 2020. The show earned mostly positive reviews from the viewers. Now after gaining popularity, the series is officially renewed for a second season on Netflix. Check out Locke & Key season 2 motion poster.

Also Read | 'Locke And Key' Filming Locations: Check Out The Places Where This Netflix Series Is Shot

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, co-showrunners, talked about the renewal. According to a leading daily, they said in a statement that they are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of their amazing collaborators. They are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.

Also Read | 'Locke & Key' Season 1 Release Time And Everything Else That You Need To Know About It

The news about Locke & Key season 2 comes after the reports that Averill and Cuse been preparing scripts for now-official upcoming seasons. They started the prep even before the first season was released, as per reports. The duo told a leading news portal that they have a multiple-season strategy in mind for Locke & Key.

Netflix Vice President Originals, Brain Wright also talked about the renewal with an entertainment portal. He said that based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn. Wright added that they are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill and the entire creative team have in store for season two.

Also Read | 'Watered Down Adaption' Or 'value For Money?': Here Is Netflix's 'Locke & Key' Review

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck. After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse. They discover that it is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.