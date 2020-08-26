Windows 95 Turns 25, Nostalgic Microsoft Says "Start Me Up" Again

Microsoft is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Windows 95 since its launch on August 24, 1995. In the year 1995, the launch of the tech company was considered to be one of the most anticipated launches. Now, as the company looks back, they have come a long way from when the operating system was initially launched.

Microsoft gets nostalgic for Windows 25th Anniversary

Image ~ Microsoft YouTube Channel

Microsoft Windows 10 is popularly considered one of the finest version of Windows since 95. At first, Microsoft used to present the latest version to its PC operating systems separately, but the organisation later adopted the Apple-like approach of presenting online software updates which have opened wider gates for Microsoft in terms of user satisfaction and innovation. Back in the day, Bill Gates stumped the entire world by making Microsoft and Window one of the major tech giants around the globe.

Windows 95 introduced the world with some of the essential PC tools and experiences such as the Start menu and Taskbar. Microsoft's latest blog about the Windows 25th anniversary says that "over the past 25 years, we have evolved these experiences, building on this rich history of innovation". The company also released a celebration video calling out viewers to relive the evolution of Window over the past few years.

Windows 25th Anniversary celebration video "Helping Windows Start since 95"

Internet Explorer, which is now replaced with Microsoft Edge, has been a significant place where many latest web browsers took inspiration from. It not only helped people to surf the internet but it also took others on a journey to learn, share and understand more. During the Silver Jubilee of Bill Gates' Windows 95, many youngsters reminisce their first experience of operating a Windows PC. As MS Windows grows further, Windows 95 has been a strong pillar in setting up essential features including "Start," "Task Bar," "Plug and Play" (to automatically detect and install hardware), and more. These features have impacted the growth of most operating systems that are used today.

