How To Active Pause In Flight Simulator 2020? Easy Guide Here

Released in August 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the longest-running and most comprehensive home flight simulator programs in the market. The world of this incredible soothing game provides users with serene views and mesmerizing glimpses. This is the reason why many players wish to pause a bit and feel the beauty of the nature presented by the game and also to take a few screenshots. However, while a few have successfully figured out how to Active Pause in Flight Simulator 2020, there are a few who are still wondering. If you are searching for a Flight Simulator Active Pause guide, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Moto One Fusion plus next sale on Flipkart; Details about the sale, price, specs and more

How to Active Pause in Flight Simulator 2020?

The process to use Flight Simulator Active Pause is by understanding that it can be done using the "Pause" button on the keyboard. The button can be spotted on the right of the keyboard which will be located near the "Print Screen" key, and pressing it will cause everything to freeze. This is your chance to enjoy the scenic impressions of the sky and take a few screenshots. You do not have to worry about staying on course, and you can make further adjustments to what appears onscreen if you wish to.

Also Read | How to download Fall Guys on PC? Is Fall Guys free? Know details

You can try making the elements you see in the game more precise by removing the UI elements and then you can gain control over the game's camera by setting it to "Showcase."Now, to turn the game's camera settings you need to head towards the "Camera" menu that is present in the toolbar at the top of the screen. After you have opened the camera settings, you can adjust things like focus, zoom level, and more from here. Then, once you have set all the visuals as per your choice, you can use their preferred method to take a Flight Simulator screenshot, with the Windows key + Print Screen being the most straightforward option.

Also Read | NASA reveals an asteroid will be nearing Earth right before the US elections

If you are unable to use the screenshot option here, you try taking a snip using the Snipping Tool in your PC. However, if you want to resume playing, you need to exit the Showcase menu completely because you will not be able to exit the Microsoft Flight Simulator Active Pause return to the Cockpit before they can resume their flights.

Image ~ STEAM IMAGE

Also Read | When will you get the Tart Tycoon skin? Learn how to get the skin in #FreeFornite Cup