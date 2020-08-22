WordPress Founder Matt Mullenweg Claims Apple Forced Them To Add In-app Purchases

Matt Mullenweg, lead developer of the open-source web software WordPress has now accused Apple of not letting them launch updates for their application. He shared a message on his Twitter regarding the same. This has been done regarding the unfair tax rules that have been applied by the giant multinational technology company. Read more to know about what is going on between WordPress and Apple.

Also Read | Apple Removes 3000 Apps In 2 Days From Chinese App Store After New Regulations

Also Read | Apple Helped US Government Build 'secret' IPod With Recording Device: Former Employee

WordPress founder, Matt Mullenweg on Apple

WordPress founder, Matt Mullenweg recently shared a tweet about why the WordPress app had no updates in recent times. He blamed that Apple had blocked their ability to launch updates until they add in-app purchases and be able to extract its 30 per cent cut of the money.

Mullenweg wrote, “Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent... we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to supporting in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name?”.

Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent... we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to support in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name? — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 21, 2020

Also Read | Is Apple Using Cheaper Battery Parts To Make Cost-effective 5G IPhones?

A number of users have responded to this through their Twitter accounts. To be clear, the app doesn’t sell anything. The author of Stratechery, Ben Thompson also shared a tweet about this issue. He backed the WordPress founder and wrote, “It’s an open-source project. Apple is requiring the addition of functionality that has no plausible reason to exist.”

But in response, Apple released a statement to The Verge saying that in-app purchases are essential whenever apps “allow users to access content, subscriptions, or features they have acquired in your app on other platforms or your web site.”

To be clear, the app doesn’t sell anything, and why would it? It’s an open source project. Apple is requiring the addition of functionality that has no plausible reason to exist. — Ben Thompson (@benthompson) August 21, 2020

Mullenweg also spoke to The Verge and said that he’s not going to fight it anymore. WordPress will now have brand-new in-app purchases for WordPress.com’s paid tiers by the next month. He also said that after agreeing to add the in-app purchases, Apple has allowed Automattic to update the app. After Apple’s feud with Epic Games, it is not surprising that they are trying to implement rules that will make them more money.

Similarly, Apple removed Fortnite from the Apple App-store servers. This is because of the differences created regarding their cut of the revenue. The clash between the developers and game makers occurred recently and the tech giants dedicated to scrapping the app from their stores.

Also Read | IPhone 12 To Launch In September? Apple's YouTube Channel May Have Leaked The Date

Also Read | Apple Says Epic Games Maker Requested For A Special Deal; Epic CEO Counters Accusation