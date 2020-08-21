IPhone 12 To Launch In September? Apple's YouTube Channel May Have Leaked The Date

Apple recently briefly posted a test feed on its official YouTube account for an event lined up for September 3, 2020. Interestingly, September 10 is the date when Apple unveiled its iPhone 11 range of phones. Whereas, previously Apple has released most of its iPhones in the month of September which only furthermore lines up the virtual date event of September 10 and hints at the company launching its iPhone 12 line up.

iPhone 12 to launch in September?

@9to5mac Just popped up on my YouTube sub page, Apple Event on Sept 10th pic.twitter.com/nbsunVF0wZ — WeiRdCroissant.HODL (@WeiRdCroissant) August 20, 2020

Several users claimed to see a test feed uploaded by Apple which had the date written in the European format of the day, month, and year. This hints that the company is going to hold a broadcast on September 10, 2020. If the phones are actually revealed in September then it puts Apple in a weird position. The company had already confirmed that the iPhone 12 lineup this year will definitely not ship in September, thus, revealing the lineup a month prior to its shipping.

On the other hand, this year-round, all the models of the iPhone 12 line up will not be shipping at the same time. Recent reports from 9to5 Mac suggest that iPhone 12 Pro modes might take even longer to start shipping as compared to the standard iPhone 12. As per leaks, Apple will be launching four iPhone 12 models. A 5.4 inch standard iPhone 12, a 6.1 inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1 inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Even the regular iPhone 12 is expected to get 5G, whereas, the premium iPhone 12 Pros will be getting a third telephoto camera along with a LiDAR sensor. The latest range of iPhones will be powered by the new A14 Bionic Chip and house the latest iOS 14 software with new features.

Image courtesy - Apple Official Website

The iPhone 12 lineup is not all Apple has under its kitty to release in the fall. Apple will be releasing its ARM-based Macbook lineup sometime this year. Apple is also expected to roll out its much-anticipated AirTags which help users track their belongings like keys, bags, etc.

