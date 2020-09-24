YouTube Fullscreen Glitch: Fix The Issue Easily With These Methods

YouTube is one of the major streaming platforms around the globe with millions of pieces of content varying in different genres. It not only helps a user consume information and entertainment, but it also allows users to create content, express their talents and become influencers. While users love to use this incredible streaming website, the YouTube fullscreen glitch has been irritating many users. If you are also having YouTube fullscreen not working problem, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

YouTube fullscreen glitch - All possible fixes

YouTube allows users to enjoy online videos in three distinct view modes such as normal screen, theatre mode and full-screen mode. However, it has been observed that many users experience this YouTube fullscreen not working glitch very often. The issues can be due to two main reasons; YouTube server issues or some other issue on your end. If the issue is with your PC, then follow the below-given steps:

Close background apps and programs: There can be some other app or program that is running in the background which is blocking you to watch videos or use the browser better. Closing background apps might help you complete important tasks easily.

Reinstall your browser: There can be a glitch in your browser that is blocking you from enjoying your favourite videos.

Disable browser extensions/ add-ons: Sometimes browser extensions could also block the browser to perform tasks easily. While experiencing such glitches, disabling extensions and add-ons will help you use the browser better.

Update your browser: All the major browsers regularly receive updates that improve the overall browsing experience and fix the bugs reported by users. So, make sure you are using an updated version instead of an older one.

Use a different browser: If the browser you are using still continues to have YouTube fullscreen glitch, then switching to another browser will be a good option. However, even after switching to some other browser this glitch continues, then the problem is with the YouTube server, let them fix the issue.

