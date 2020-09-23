Buyers Mistakenly Buy Xbox One X Instead Of Series X; One X Sales Up 747% On Amazon

Microsoft's latest game console Xbox Series X's pre-orders went live from Tuesday i.e. September 22, 2020. However, due to a genuine mistake, many fans ordered Xbox One X instead of the newly announced Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. This was a huge problem for many fans as they were hoping this kind of thing would not happen after such a long wait.

Xbox One X sales rank up to 747% on Amazon.com

Xbox One X sales rank is up 747% on Amazon lol...



Wonder how many people bought an Xbox One X instead of an Xbox Series X https://t.co/atj4thPwqD pic.twitter.com/CUzRkib3Sr — Andrew Alerts (@AndrewAlerts) September 22, 2020

A twitter user, Andrew Alerts, noted that many fans may have got confused with Xbox One X and the latest Xbox Series X pre-orders. According to Andrew, the reason behind such a huge mistake was that many retailers including Amazon were approximately one hour late to make Xbox Series X pre-order page live on their e-commerce website. So, fans who were searching for the Xbox Series X pre-orders on these sites got search results of Xbox One X. This is the reason behind Xbox One X's sales hike on Amazon which reached around 747%, as per his tweets.

here's Microsoft getting confused by Xbox One X and Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/kGsdoSqlgG — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 22, 2020

However, it is quite evident that buyers who were non-gamers (especially parents) found it difficult to distinguish between the two names. A twitter user Tom Warren also revealed that the Microsoft organisation itself got confused by the two names in one of their official blogs. His tweet reads: "here's Microsoft getting confused by Xbox One X and Xbox Series X" In another Tweet, Andrew Alerts reads, "Even something like Xbox Series R and Series S would have been better than including the same letter they had in the previous generation."

That said, I think going the way they did was sloppy at best. We saw how confused the market was with Wii and Wii U.



Even something like Xbox Series R and Series S would have been better than including the same letter they had in the previous generation.



BIG oof — Andrew Alerts (@AndrewAlerts) September 22, 2020

Xbox Series X and Series S price

The Xbox Series X retails for $499 (₹49,990), whereas the Xbox Series S is available at a much cheaper price tag, at just $299 (₹34,990). Buyers can also purchase the Xbox Series X or Series S using Microsoft's Xbox All Access programme. As part of the programme, the Xbox Series X will be available at a low monthly price starting at $34.99 a month for 24 months. The Xbox Series S will go for a starting price of $24.99 a month for 24 months. Interestingly, it does not involve any upfront costs.

